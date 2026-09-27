Sports Doctors Get Honest as Jets Lose Breece Hall to Injury vs Lions

Just as the New York Jets appeared to be getting into a groove, they lost not one but two starters from their offense, including running back Breece Hall.

“Breece Hall has been ruled OUT with a thigh injury,” the Jets announced in a post on X on September 27, an announcement that followed another that ruled starting left guard Dylan Parham out.

“Hard to tell what exactly is injured,” social media personality and sports doctor Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT posted on X.

“Awkwardly tackled and twisted. Not seeing anything that significantly stands out. “

Another social media personality and sports doctor, Jesse Morse, echoed those sentiments. Morse said in his post on X, “I watched the play several times didn’t look overly concerning maybe a quad bruise , possible right knee.”

After the update, Mueller posted, “That was quick. Hopefully it’s not a significant quad tear and just a grade 1 or 2 strain.”

Jets Lose Breece Hall as Injury Bug Ravages Offense

The Jets signed Hall to a three-year, $43.5 million contract extension this offseason. He is just the latest playmaker the offense has seen go down with an injury.

In addition to Parham, they are also without receivers Adonai Mitchell, Arian Smith, Omar Cooper Jr., and Tim Patrick and tight end Mason Taylor. Their defense has also been hit with the injury bug.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is out for this game, while defensive tackle David Onyemata is on IR.

Despite the injuries, including Hall and Parham in this game, quarterback Geno Smth led the Jets offense on back-to-back touchdown drives. They tied the game at 24-all.

Getting the win will not heal their injured teammates. It could still do a lot to galvanize the group. It was riding high following Week 1. They have been met with some adversity in the time that has since passed.

They are coming off a come-from-ahead loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.