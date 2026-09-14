Jets Should Steal Familiar Face From Bills Amid Injury Issues

The New York Jets should look to a familiar face to fill a void on the roster.

Gang Green’s wide receiver room is hurting. Tim Patrick was placed on IR before Week 1, Omar Cooper Jr hurt his ankle, and Arian Smith struggled in the season opener.

That has left the team scrambling for answers, and a possible solution is Buffalo Bills practice squad wide receiver Greg Dortch.

Dortch, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The former Wake Forest product signed with the Jets as a UDFA. He spent six months with the team, starting on the 90-man roster, got cut in late August, and then successfully transitioned to the practice squad.

Over the last eight years, he has bounced around the league, playing for seven different NFL teams. Most recently, he joined the Bills’ practice squad after he was surprisingly cut by the Detroit Lions.

The great thing about signing Dortch is it won’t cost you any draft capital. All you have to do is sign him to the active roster off a practice squad. The even greater news is you can steal someone from a division rival. It’s the ultimate win-win scenario for the Jets.

The Talented Pass Catcher Checks off Multiple Boxes

Dortch is listed at 5-foot-7 and weighs 183 pounds. Across his eight years at the NFL level, he has appeared in 69 games and has made 17 starts. With those opportunities, he has been targeted 191 times, catching 145 receptions for 1,310 receiving yards, and he has scored 11 total touchdowns on offense.

On top of his receiving prowess, Dortch is a key contributor on special teams. In his NFL career to date, he has returned 101 punts for 896 yards. Dortch has averaged 8.9 yards per punt return. He has returned 78 kickoff returns for 1,855 yards. Dortch has averaged 23.8 yards per return.

The more you can do, the more attractive you are to an NFL team.

Jets Don’t Need a Superstar

Typically, when fans are speculating on players their team could add, they immediately consider big-name players. There are a few bigger-name wide receivers on the open market, like Tyreek Hill and, to a lesser extent, Darius Slayton.

Those names are sexier than someone like Dortch, but the God’s honest truth is the Jets don’t need a big-name wide receiver. This team’s depth is hurting after a slew of injury news, but they still have Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

Wilson and Mitchell are the straws that stir the drink at wide receiver. What they need is an insurance policy and someone who can step in and be a cog in the machine.

Plus, the Jets on offense also have players like Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor, and Isaiah Williams.

Cooper suffered a “high ankle sprain” and is likely to miss critical time during his rookie season in 2026, but he isn’t going to miss the entire season. So in the meantime, the Jets need someone who can fill a role on offense, and by the time Cooper returns, he will take his spot back in the lineup.