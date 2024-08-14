New Jets Trade Pitch Delivers All-Pro Defender for Haason Reddick

The New York Jets have a chance to wash their hands from a decision they made a few months ago.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report proposed a monster trade between the Jets and the Atlanta Falcons to swap out former All-Pros.

New York Jets receive: veteran corner A.J. Terrell

Atlanta Falcons receive: EDGE Haason Reddick and a 2025 third-round pick

“The Falcons lost top 2023 sack-producers Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree in free agency this offseason. Opting for the younger Reddick could make the most sense for the Falcons, while Atlanta could offer the Jets a player who can help them win right away. Cornerback A.J. Terrell is a reliable starter,” Knox explained in an article posted on August 12.

This Trade Offer From B/R Doesn’t Make Any Sense

Reddick has brought some unwanted drama to 1 Jets Drive this offseason. New York acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in late March. Less than six months later, he requested another trade.

The Jets position is that they won’t trade him. General manager Joe Douglas said as much in a press release.

If the Jets’ position changes at some point in the future, a trade with the Falcons for Terrell doesn’t make any sense.

Sharp Football Analysis ranked the Jets’ cornerback room as the second-best in football heading into the 2024 season.

Terrell is a terrific player and someone who was a former second-team All-Pro back in 2021. In his four seasons in the NFL, the former Clemson product has started 61 games.

During that run, he has registered 43 pass deflections, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and has totaled 247 total tackles.

Terrell, 25, entered the league back in 2020 as the No. 16 overall pick in the first round.

Jets Don’t Want Any More Contract Problems

Terrell is entering the final year of his contract in 2024. He is playing on his $12.3 million fifth-year option. Terrell is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The Jets have 10 starters scheduled to reach free agency next year, they don’t need any more.

Gang Green will have to make several key business decisions on which of those players they want to keep and how many of those players they want to let go.

That list includes two of their own starting corners in D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II.

The Jets don’t have a starting position at corner available nor do they have the finances available to pay Terrell long-term along with their other commitments to come.

Trading Reddick for Terrell would simply be exchanging one problem for another. It would actually be worse to have Terrell rather than Reddick because the Jets would prefer to have a pass rusher over a corner.

New York has Reddick penciled in as a starter at defensive end if/when he shows up to training camp.

This conversation could be different if the Jets suffered an injury in the secondary at some point in the near future. However, until then, trading Reddick from a position of need for a position of surplus, doesn’t make sense.