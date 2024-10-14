Devastating Injury Opens Door for $45 Million Jets Trade

The Detroit Lions lost pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a “broken tibia” in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys and he will miss the rest of the season, according to Dr. David Chao.

One team’s misfortune is another team’s opportunity.

The Lions fancy themselves Super Bowl contenders and they just lost arguably their best player on the team. That is where the New York Jets enter the conversation.

Gang Green has a disgruntled pass rusher named Haason Reddick who hasn’t reported to the team in months. A desperate Lions team could provide the perfect solution to the Jets’ problem.

Reddick and the Jets Don’t Look Like They Are Going to Fix Their Issues

According to a new report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday, October 13 Reddick rejected a “strong” one-year contract offer from the Jets.

“There is no end in sight for Haason Reddick” and the Jets, Rapoport added.

Reddick requested a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles at the beginning of the offseason over a contract dispute. The Jets won those trade sweepstakes by sending a conditional 2026 third-rounder to the Eagles for his services.

Things seemed peachy when he was introduced on April 1, but it has been all downhill from there. So much so that Reddick requested a second trade in the same calendar year, this time to leave the Jets over frustrations with contract discussions.

Shortly after that request went public, Jets general manager Joe Douglas came out with an emphatic statement on social media that they wouldn’t be trading Reddick.

However, you can never say never in the NFL.

Reddick doesn’t appear to be in any rush to join the Jets. So this could provide an opportunity for the team to wash their hands of this drama and have a clean slate moving forward.

What Could the Jets Get for Reddick in a Trade With the Lions?

Detroit is desperate and that is good news for the Jets. However, we have to be realistic that there isn’t a huge market for Reddick’s services.

The reason he isn’t playing for the Jets at this current moment in time is because he isn’t satisfied with his contract situation. So any team would have to satisfy that as part of a trade with the Jets.

Reddick, 30, is a dynamic pass rusher. He has registered four straight double-digit sack campaigns. We have no idea if he’s in good physical shape and he’s unlikely in football shape.

If the Jets could get their original investment back, I’m sure they would run that trade to the league office. The green and white sacrificed a conditional third-round pick in 2026 that could become a second-rounder if he played in at least 67.5% of the defensive snaps and notched at least 10 sacks in 2024.

On September 13 a group of ESPN analysts presented hypothetical trade offers to the Jets for Reddick.

Arizona Cardinals’ offer: veteran safety Budda Baker

Cincinnati Bengals’ offer: veteran tight end Tanner Hudson and a 2025 fourth-rounder

Chicago Bears’ offer: a 2025 third-rounder and a 2025 sixth-rounder

On top of Reddick, they wanted a 2025 fifth-rounder from the Jets



There was also a creative three-team trade offer that featured the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. This deal featured the Jets receiving star wide receiver Davante Adams. Gang Green would have to give up a 2025 second-round draft choice, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard, and Reddick.