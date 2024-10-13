Haason Reddick Rejected ‘Strong’ Jets Contract Offer: Insider

Haason Reddick is the lone remaining player holding out in the NFL this season.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets and Reddick’s former agency, CAA, had a deal “all but worked out.”

“There was a point this season sources say when all parties believed the holdout was going to be over [and] that Haason Reddick was going to come in. The Jets made, I’m told, a strong one-year offer that would have not only made up the fines [but] would’ve allowed Haason Reddick to make far more than the $14.25 million he was set to make this year. Reddick turned that down, wanting a multi-year deal,” Rapoport revealed on “The Insiders.”

Time Is Running out for Reddick

Play

Reddick hasn’t been around the team since his introductory press conference back on April 1. That decision has cost the former Pro Bowler a lot of money.

Through the first five games of this season, Reddick has lost $12.2 million when you add up his fines and lost game checks.

If he holds out for the entirety of the 2024 season he “stands to lose up to $21.75 million,” per the New York Post.

Reddick was only scheduled to make $14.25 million this season in the last year of the $45 million contract he originally signed as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the apparent friction between Reddick and the Jets, it behooves him to eventually report to the team. On top of losing all of that money in fines, his contract would toll to 2025 if he doesn’t report.

That means we’d repeat this entire song and dance with the Jets holding Reddick’s rights going into next season. If he doesn’t want that to happen, then he must report by Week 13 according to Rapoport.

“Reddick must report by Week 13 to receive an accrued season,” Rapoport said.

At that point, the Jets will have six remaining games in the regular season. The green and white have a bye in Week 12.

Week 13: versus Seattle Seahawks

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: versus Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: versus Dolphins

Other Top NFL Insider Jets Nuggets

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared that Nathaniel Hackett will move up to the booth and new Jets play-caller Todd Downing will move down to the sideline for the Week 6 Bills game on Monday Night Football.

Hackett retains the offensive coordinator title by name only. Downing has taken over the play-calling duties and the responsibility of personnel usage.

The Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders remain engaged in Davante Adams trade discussions. “One connected source involved said it sort of feels like Jets or bust right now,” NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter dropped an Adams update on Saturday, October 12. It suggested that there is a realistic path toward Adams staying in Las Vegas.

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones’ sources believe that commentary is the Raiders “bluffing.” In theory, Las Vegas could be saying that to drive up the Adams price.