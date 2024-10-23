Insider Goes off on Haason Reddick, Says Jets Should Bench Him

Not everyone is a fan of the New York Jets welcoming back Haason Reddick to the team this week.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini went off in a wild rant on his podcast and let the world know how he feels about the situation.

“[Jeff] Ulbrich was just raving about Reddick and how he is fired up – this is a joke. I mean he is not here for the team. He is here for himself, he is here to get a few sacks, to improve his reputation, and go into free agency in the offseason and cash in. He doesn’t give a damn about the Jets, the uniform, about the logo, he is not emotionally invested in this team,” Cimini explained on “The Flight Deck Podcast.”

“It’s Reddick incorporated. He is a personal contractor. It’s not about the team, it’s about him! If I were Ulbrich, I wouldn’t play him. I mean the guy skipped the entire offseason because he wanted more money. Now he shows up you know seven [to] eight weeks in just so he can get his season credited and become a free agent. The Jets don’t need another guy like that,” Cimini said.

Rich Cimini Questions What the Jets Will Be Getting From Reddick

Cimini wasn’t done there.

“He is not going to play the run. He is just going to go all out to get sacks so he can pad his stats and cash in free agency. This really bothers me, as you can tell, I just think it is a bad situation and they’re just enabling him. They talk about accountability? I mean come on,” Cimini continued. “I just think it sends a bad message. It really does.”

The Jets came to an agreement with Reddick and his new agent Drew Rosenhaus on Sunday, October 20. Woody Johnson agreed to waive away the $12 million in fines and agreed to a reworked contract for 2024.

Reddick reported to the team on Monday, October 21, and got his first practice in on Wednesday, October 22.

Reddick Is Set to Make Jets Debut in Week 8

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told the media that he would anticipate that Reddick plays on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“He is an experienced player, he has played in a similar defense to ours. As far as the schematic stuff that he has to get caught up on, I don’t think that’ll be a huge struggle for him. Now it’s just seeing where he is at physically,” Ulbrich said.

Due to an array of injuries they are dealing with the Jets held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. There will be a full normal practice on Thursday which will give a good assessment of where Reddick is at physically and football shape-wise.

For the next significant period of time, Reddick will be primarily used in pass-rushing situations. However, as he continues to acclimate with the team he will be incorporated as a full-time player.

Ulbrich said despite the unique circumstances of Reddick’s arrival the defense and team have “embraced him.”