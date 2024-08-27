Haason Reddick’s Trainer Delivers 4-Word Message

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on Monday, August 26 that there has been “no word yet” on when/if veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick will report to the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 season.

However, his trainer appeared on social media with a four-word message, “We in the Lab.” Along with the post, Brandon Jordan a coach who is self-described as a “pass rusher specialist” included a six-second highlight video of Reddick showing off his footwork and doing a swim move.

Reddick Appears Dug in His Stance Against the Jets

Tuesday, August 27 is a historic day for Reddick and the Jets. It marks day No. 36 of his holdout which has now surpassed Darrelle Revis’ 35-day holdout from 2010.

That saga was captured by the “Hard Knocks” film crew and Jets fans won’t soon forget it.

Reddick is breaking new ground. The only thing that Reddick showed up to do this offseason when he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets is cross some t’s and dot some i’s.

Reddick had to pass a physical to push the trade through. He showed up to check off that box and then he did his introductory press conference. Since that moment on April 1, Reddick has been MIA and that has proven to be a costly decision.

Reddick’s contract included a $250,000 workout bonus if he showed up for OTAs. He missed out on that. Reddick skipped the Jets’ two-day minicamp and was fined $100,000.

For each day of training camp that Reddick missed he was fined a non-waivable $50,000 a day. Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed on Monday, August 27 that Reddick had accumulated “$1.75 million in mandatory training-camp fines.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said if Reddick skipped all three of the Jets’ preseason games he would be fined “an entire week’s worth of regular season pay, which is 1/18 of his salary. On a $14.25M salary, that equates to $791,666. Which means he’d be fined $2.37M if he doesn’t report before any of the three preseason games.”

When you add all of that together, Reddick has lost $4.77 million in money. The veteran pass rusher was scheduled to make $14.25 million in 2024 with the Jets and that does not include any fines he has accrued.

The 49ers Are Dealing With Plenty of Problems of Their Own

Gang Green isn’t the only team in the NFL dealing with some extracurricular activity.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams “plans to continue his holdout unless his contract is reworked, placing Week 1 availability for [the San Francisco] 49ers into focus.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams "plans to continue his holdout unless his contract is reworked, placing Week 1 availability for [the San Francisco] 49ers into focus."

Williams was voted the No. 7 best overall player in the NFL on the “Top 100” list. He is Brock Purdy’s blindside protector.

Williams, 36, is a four-time All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowler. If the 49ers don’t have their left tackle, the Week 1 opener against the Jets looks a lot different.

Brandon Aiyuk has opted for the hold-in approach to avoid the fines but he hasn’t practiced for the 49ers because of contract issues. Things have been quiet on that front with less than two weeks to go before the opener.

Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf issue that held him out of the preseason and restricted him from practicing with the team for weeks. His status for the Week 1 opener versus the Jets is very much up in the air.