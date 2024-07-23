Haason Reddick to Hold out From Jets Camp, Massive Fines Coming: Report

Haason Reddick has made his stance quite clear.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on social media that Reddick isn’t planning to report with the rest of his New York Jets teammates on Tuesday, July 23 because of a contract dispute.

Sources: Jets DE Haason Reddick, who has not landed the new contract he has been seeking, is not planning to report to training camp today with the rest of his team. The Jets traded a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-round pick when they acquired… pic.twitter.com/iORMRMhBY2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2024

Reddick is in the last year of his contract and is set to make $14.25 million in 2024. The Jets traded for the veteran pass rusher in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

Gang Green got Reddick in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round draft choice. If Reddick appeared in at least 67.5% of the snaps and recorded a double-digit sack campaign in 2024 that third-rounder would become a second-rounder.

Reddick Is Getting Aggressive With His Decision

By choosing to hold out, Reddick is set to incur some massive fines.

Each training camp day that he skips, Reddick will be fined $50,000, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Reddick already gave up over $300,000 of his own money from skipping the Jets’ OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.

With Reddick digging in his heels this will escalate the situation for the Jets ahead of training camp.

New York can play hardball and force him to play on the last year of his deal. Or they can try to smooth things over by altering his contract or just outright giving him a brand new multiyear contract extension.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.