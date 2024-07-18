Jets Trade Proposal Offloads $45 Million All-Pro for Draft Pick

It might already be time for the New York Jets to part ways with Haason Reddick, and it’s only been a few months.

Training camp approaches without an extension for Reddick. That has led to trade speculation surrounding the start pass rusher. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Reddick on their league-wide trade block at No. 8.

Knox believes the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers could be trade destinations. Here’s the proposal that Knox lays out.

Jets receive: 2025 third-round pick

Lions or 49ers receive: EDGE Haason Reddick

It would be an unprecedented move to see a player of Reddick’s caliber traded this quickly. However, if the Jets can’t figure out a deal, then a trade could be a real possibility.

What’s Going on With Haason Reddick?

The Jets traded a conditional 2026 third-round pick for Reddick back in April. Unfortunately, nothing has felt normal between the two sides since then.

Reddick will be a free agent after the 2024 season, with the two sides working on a deal. However, things have felt off since Reddick arrived. Even his opening press conference with the Jets had some odd comments.

“All options are open,” Reddick told reporters at the time. “Right now I’m just worried about being here, meeting everybody…No matter how it goes, how many years, I’m going to be here for however long I’m here for and I’m going to give the team, the fans, everything that I have.”

Since then, Reddick has been absent from both voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp. As a new player, the Jets coaching staff was likely expecting Reddick to show up in order to get acclimated to his new team.

The positive news is that Reddick is expected to be in attendance for training camp. But with so much uncertainty around his contract, it’s unclear how involved he will be in practice until a deal gets done.

What Kind of Money Will Haason Reddick Get?

Reddick is in the prime of his career at 29 years old. However, the Jets may not be willing to pay out what he’s worth if he’s asking for a top-of-market deal.

The recent performances from Reddick warrant a massive extension. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and a back-to-back Pro Bowler heading into 2024. He’s had double-digit sacks in four straight years, accumulating 50.5 total over that span.

Still, the current pass-rusher market means that Reddick could be asking for serious cash. Nick Bosa currently dominates the market with a five-year, $170 million deal, which is the top of the NFL in both total money and average annual value.

The tier below Bosa is three different players all making $28 million per year annually. Those players are T.J. Watt, Brian Burns, and Josh Hines-Allen.

However, outside of Watt, all of those players are younger than Reddick. Bosa and Burns are 26 years old, while Hines-Allen is 27.

The Jets could think that Reddick should be paid less than the top-of-market deals due to his age. Meanwhile, Reddick and his agent likely want a deal in that ballpark of $28 million per year.

That could be where the friction is coming from, but the two sides still have some time to figure out an extension before the 2024 season begins.