Jets Make Final Breece Hall Decision Before Titans Game

The New York Jets ended their first week of preparation in the regular season on a high note, removing the injury designation for running back Breece Hall.

“Breece Hall, Kenyon Sadiq and Isaiah Davis have no injury designation for #NYJvsTEN,” the Jets posted on X on September 11, adding to the encouraging news about their $43 million dual-threat playmaker.

Hall’s status was never truly in jeopardy, as he practiced fully all week.

Nevertheless, this is an encouraging development for the Jets, as are the other updates, and head coach Aaron Glenn and Co. look to get off on the right foot in 2026.

Breece Hall Gets Honest Amid Jets’ Plan

The Jets will not feature Hall, just like last season, as offensive coordinator Frank Reich explained on Thursday.

“My mindset is if he’s healthy, he’s healthy,” Reich told reporters on September 10. “We always like to kind of rotate back a little bit anyway. But AG or the training staff kind of [says otherwise], then we just play ball.”

Hall rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards last season with 4 touchdowns on 243 carries.

He also tacked on an additional 350 yards and 1 touchdown on 36 catches. For his career, Hall has a 75-3,398-15 line on the ground and an 188-1,642-9 line as a pass-catcher.

But Hall wants to win. When asked on Thursday what would define a successful season for the Jets to him, Hall simply said, “Playoffs.” Gang Green has not been to the postseason since the 2010 season; the better part of two decades.

This story will be updated.