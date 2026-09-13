Jets’ Breece Hall Sends Strong Message After Calling Out Titans

Breece Hall did not mince words after the New York Jets defeated his former head coach Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

“Breece Hall on the run game dominance, said this about the Titans: ‘A little birdie told me they wrote some checks they couldn’t cash today,’” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on September 13.

“Asked what that meant, he would only say ‘they know. They know.’”

Hall rushed for 102 yards and 1 touchdown in the 23-10 Jets victory, adding another 16 yards on two receptions.

Hall, who had four 100-yard games all season in 2025, but also began that campaign with one, gave all the credit to Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith and the offensive line for paving the way for him and Braelon Allen.

“We really wanted to come out in this one, and we wanted to dominate in the run game, and stop the run, so I think we did that very well. Geno led the offense great today,” Hall told SNY’s Chelsea Sherrod postgame on the field, noting the Pro Bowl QB made his and everyone else’s jobs “easier” in the win. “Our O-line played great. So, without those front five, and Geno, man, I’m so appreciative of them, and it’s like–it’s crazy today.”

Breece Hall Sends Message After Jets’ Win

Hall took to social media after the Jets’ victory, their first in a Week 1 of a regular season since the 2023 campaign.

He shared a pair of jets and a green heart emoji on X.

However, Hall was not getting ahead of himself against another team that is in transition in the Titans. He made it clear that the Jets still have a long way to go. Hall previously spoke about winning and reaching the playoffs this season.

“I don’t want to write a book yet. It was good to get this one out of the way, and we expected to come out here and win in the fashion that we did. So, right now, it’s just as expected.

“That’s all it was.”

Up next, Hall and the Jets will look to start off a season 2-0 for the first time since the 2015 season. The Jets went 10-6 that season, but they still fell short of making the playoffs. They have not won at last 10 games since, though, so it would still be significant progress.

The Jets will head back to New York to face off against the Green Bay Packers, who are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.