Jets Made History During Blowout Win Over Titans

Victory Monday, how sweet it is.

The New York Jets defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 13, 23-10. It was even more impressive than the final score suggests, because the Titans added a garbage-time touchdown with 2:42 remaining in the contest.

“OC Frank Reich called the plays from the booth and programmed an 8-play, 55-yard drive resulting in TE Kenyon Sadiq and the Jets celebrating an opening-drive TD run and his first career score. In an end-around run, Sadiq used the misdirection to his advantage to rush three 3 yards into the end zone to score the Jets’ seventh opening drive TD since 1993, the first since 2016,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

Speaking of history, the Jets secured their first Week 1 victory on a Sunday since 2015.

During that span, the Jets have won a couple of season openers, but they took place on Monday Night Football, not on a Sunday.

Gang Green Checked off so Many Boxes During the Win

There was just so much to like from the season-opening win.

Geno Smith was efficient. He finished 19-of-24 for 215 passing yards with no passing touchdowns or any interceptions.

The offensive line didn’t allow a single sack.

Breece Hall finished with 102 rushing yards and didn’t seem to be on a pitch count. He finished with 24 total touches during the contest.

Garrett Wilson was the straw that stirred the drink in the passing game. He was targeted seven times, catching six receptions for 79 receiving yards. He averaged 13.2 yards per catch.

Wilson might have finally found the Robin to his Batman. Adonai Mitchell finished with three targets, catching all three for 60 receiving yards. The one thing we saw during training camp was the connection between Smith and Mitchell. That chemistry came to life during Week 1.

Smith found Mitchell deep down the field for a 40-yard strike that set up another Jets score. The ability for Mitchell to take the top off of a defense just completely opens up everything for the Jets on offense.

The Even Better News

Gang Green thoroughly dominated the Titans.

The Jets had 19 first downs; the Titans only had 11. The Jets finished with 367 total net yards; the Titans finished with 195 total net yards.

Head coach Aaron Glenn got his team to dominate Robert Saleh and the Titans at the line of scrimmage. The Jets finished with 152 total net rushing yards; the Titans finished with 68 total net rushing yards. They beat them on the ground and through the air.

The Jets had 215 total net passing yards and the Titans had 127 total net passing yards.

On any given game week, when you can secure a victory, it’s a great day, but for the Jets it’s even better news because they didn’t play their best. Yet they still got the win.

The Jets had eight penalties for 48 yards. That included pre-snap penalties that put the Jets behind the sticks on both offense and defense. The interception drought is still alive. What the heck is going on with their placekicker situation?

It feels better to learn from a win than to learn from a loss. Coach Glenn said the Jets will correct the mistakes and get ready for the home opener against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.