Jets Sign Viral Video Star, 6-Foot-4 Ex-49ers WR: Report

The New York Jets have added an intriguing pass catcher to the roster in the middle of training camp.

NFL Insider Tanner Phifer shared on social media that the green and white inked wide receiver Isaiah Winstead to a deal. “He had a good workout and was signed after,” Phifer revealed on X previously Twitter.

Winstead is listed at 6-foot-4, 213 pounds. He seemingly confirmed the news on social media responding to the report with the caption, “Thank you God!! 🧎🏾‍♂️”

A Viral Video Helped Put Winstead on the NFL Radar

Winstead didn’t hear his name called during the 2023 NFL draft. The former East Carolina product didn’t even receive a rookie minicamp invite.

The young pass catcher took to social media on April 30, 2023, to share his frustrations publicly.

“6’4 210 moving like this. No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do. With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season… God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advanced 🙏🏾,” Winstead wrote on X previously Twitter.

He shared a 75-second highlight clip from his collegiate career showing people what he was capable of. The post blew up on social media and went viral.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, that post has 4.8 million views, 19,000 likes, and was reposted 3,800 times.

A week after the clip was posted, Winstead signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to join the 90-man roster.

Winstead spent the entire summer with the 49ers but was released at final roster cut time. After clearing waivers, the talented pass catcher rejoined the team on its 16-man practice squad.

Winstead was dumped from the 49ers on December, 7. A month later he joined the United Football League as a member of the Arlington Renegades.

The UFL is a result of the merger between the USFL and the XFL. Another highlight on Winstead’s resume is that he scored the first touchdown in the history of the United Football League.

Winstead appeared in seven games in the UFL. He registered 12 receptions for 175 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns. He also averaged 14.6 yards per reception which was the second-best mark on the team.

Winstead Is an Intriguing Dart Throw for the Jets This Summer

Winstead is 24 years of age and he will turn 25 in the month of August. He spent six years in college with three teams.

The first two years of college were spent at Norfolk State from 2017 to 2018. He had to sit out the 2019 season due to the transfer rules. Winstead would spend the next two seasons at Toledo from 2020 to 2021. Finally, Winstead spent his final college season at East Carolina as a grad transfer.

All in all, Winstead recorded 234 receptions, 3,011 receiving yards, and hauled in 18 touchdowns during his college career.

The Jets have some questions about its receiving corps. Who knows when Mike Williams will be fully healthy? Xavier Gipson is dealing with an injury that has him on the shelf for a week or two. Malachi Corley is a rookie and head coach Robert Saleh has singled out his “raw” route running. Will the real Allen Lazard please stand up?

These questions open up opportunities for guys like Winstead to make some noise in training camp and in the preseason.