Jets Pushed to Sign Suddenly Available $20 Million Pro Bowler

A suddenly available pass rusher could be just what the doctor ordered for the New York Jets.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on social media that the Carolina Panthers are releasing EDGE Jadeveon Clowney.

The #Panthers are releasing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per sources.

Clowney had one year remaining on the $20 million contract he inked with the Panthers last offseason.

“Jadeveon Clowney would make a lot of sense for the #Jets. JJ is returning from an Achilles tear, and WMD struggles against the run. Clowney would allow the Jets to ease Johnson back in and rotate with McDonald after,” Stefan Stelling of Jets X-Factor posted on X previously Twitter.

Jadeveon Clowney would make a lot of sense for the #Jets. JJ is returning from an Achilles tear and WMD struggles against the run. Clowney would allow the Jets to ease Johnson back in and rotate with McDonald after

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler and a former second-team All-Pro.

Clowney Was Dumped in a Cost-Cutting Move, Still Has Gas Left in the Tank

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer said the move to cut Clowney saved the Panthers “$7.78 million in cap space. That’s enough to pay for the rookie draft class and then some.”

Clowney, 32, appeared in 14 games this past season for Carolina. He racked up 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, nine tackles for loss, and totaled 46 tackles.

Clowney finished with a 70.8 overall grade, a 73.2 pass rush grade, and a 63.4 run defense grade according to Pro Football Focus in 2024.

Before signing with the Panthers, the other team Clowney considered signing with was the Jets. General manager Joe Douglas met with Clowney during free agency for an in-person visit to the Jets’ facilities.

Douglas is no longer employed by the Jets, but a need still exists on the defensive line.

Jets Sneakily Need Some Insurance in the EDGE Department

The Jets’ two starting defensive ends are Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald. However, the next best guy on the roster is one of the undrafted free agents they signed last year. That isn’t good enough.

That is especially true considering Johnson is coming off a torn Achilles. There is optimism in the building that he will fully recover and return to the player he once was, but that isn’t a guarantee.

“Wonder if the Jets would kick tires on [Matthew] Judon or Clowney type as a 3rd edge rusher who can play base downs early on with Jermaine coming off the Achilles. Clowney is someone who made sense a year ago for them,” Jets analyst Will Parkinson said on social media.

“Either guy on a 1-year deal using some of the [Aaron] Rodgers money coming off the books would be a good mid-summer add imo to raise the floor. Can’t overstate how bad JFM was missed last year. Clowney in that early down role against the run to free up Will would be great,” Parkinson added.

Wonder if the Jets would kick tires on Judon or Clowney type as a 3rd edge rusher who can play base downs early on with Jermaine coming off the Achilles. Clowney is someone who made sense a year ago for them

Clowney is a high-floor pass rusher. Over the last decade, Clowney has notched at least three sacks in eight of those seasons.

However, the real reason the Jets should be after him is because of his abilities in defending the run. Across his 11 years in the NFL, he has been an elite run defender. Clowney has a 76.13 career run defense grade from PFF.