Proposed Trade Delivers 52.5 Sack Star to Jets From NFC Bottom Feeder

The New York Jets could raid the coffers of a lesser team to improve the roster.

Reporter Nick Faria joined me on “Boy Green Daily” to discuss a proposed trade to help the team’s pass rush.

New York Jets receive: pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Carolina Panthers receive: a 2025 fourth-round draft choice

Faria told me he “wouldn’t be surprised at all” if these two teams struck a deal for Clowney.

“I personally believe that they [the Jets] are going to need another edge rusher period. So whether it’s Yannick Ngakoue or trading for Clowney, whatever it is. Everyone is pounding the table for Davante Adams should the Raiders not be in contention at the trade deadline, but I think it’s far more likely that the team is going to target an edge rusher going forward than anything else,” Faria explained.

Clowney Would Add Another Option to the Jets Defense

The Panthers haven’t won a game at the time of publication. According to ESPN’s analytics, Carolina has a 23.4% chance to have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, by far the best odds of any team.

They are a terrible football team that isn’t expected to turn it around anytime soon. Why hold onto an aging asset that isn’t going to change your fortunes?

Clowney, 31, signed a two-year $20 million contract with the Panthers this offseason.

“Maybe a fourth or a fifth-round pick, I mean he’s older [31 years of age]. I don’t see him being this oh [he will cost] a second or third-round pick [in a trade], I don’t see that happening. I don’t see any team trying to acquire him with that so a fourth or a fifth would do it,” Faria said.

The Jets on the other hand have far greater expectations. They are 2-1 on the season, 2-0 in the AFC, and 1-0 inside the AFC East. According to ESPN’s analytics, the green and white have a 79% chance to make the playoffs in 2024. Those are the fourth-best odds in the conference

Jets Wanted Clowney This Offseason, Have a Chance for a Re-Do

The green and white turned over a ton of stones this past offseason to find pass-rush talent. One of the avenues they explored was signing Clowney in free agency.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said Clowney and the Jets “remained in constant contact” this offseason and the team was “highly motivated” to lock him in. However, the Panthers swooped in with a big contract and he landed there.

If the Jets had interest a few months ago, they’d likely still have interest now.

Clowney is a solid pass rusher. In his 11 seasons in the pros, Clowney has racked up 52.5 sacks, 128 quarterback hits, and 99 tackles for loss. He is in the midst of his No. 11 season in the league, in six of his first 10 campaigns he has registered at least 4.5 sacks.

Clowney has never had a double-digit sack season in his career but he has been close on several occasions. A strong argument could be made that Clowney in this Jets scheme and with the talent they have on the defensive side of the ball, could unlock a new level in 2024.

On top of his pass-rushing prowess, Clowney has been an elite presence against the run. He has a career 76.4 run defense grade for Pro Football Focus.

This would be a very low-risk versus a high-reward type of move for the Jets. They can use more pass rushers. The Panthers could use more future draft assets. This makes too much sense not to happen.