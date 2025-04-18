Insider Delivers ‘Curveball’ Jets Warning Ahead of NFL Draft

The New York Jets could have a surprise waiting for everyone when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated warned that a “curveball” could be on the horizon for green and white fans.

“One name that I think is sort of interesting here. If there is a curveball & I think this is too high for him, but if there is a curveball, it has been pointed out to me how good of a fit Jahdae Barron, the defensive back from Texas, would be for Aaron Glenn’s system. That is one I would file away if they were able to trade down somehow, maybe Barron is somebody that comes on the radar for them. I like the idea of that there.”

Well, that is the first I have heard of this…#NFL Insider @AlbertBreer said if there is going to be a curveball w/ the #Jets in the first round, it would be Texas DB Jahdae Barron. “One name that I think is sort of interesting here. If there is a curveball & I think this is… pic.twitter.com/YCaoItbu0n — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 17, 2025

While Breer argued that the No. 7 overall pick may be too high for Barron, he might go higher than people think.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid’s “boldest first-round prediction”, based on what he is hearing, is Barron-related.

“Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron will be drafted before Michigan’s Will Johnson. Barron is one of the few corners in this class who hasn’t been injured or missed parts of the predraft process. He had a standout 2024 campaign with five interceptions, earning the Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s best defensive back). Meanwhile, Johnson missed six games this season with a toe injury and then Michigan’s pro day with a hamstring injury,” Reid said.

A Jets Barron Selection Would Be a Massive Surprise

Barron, 23, is the No. 3-ranked cornerback and the No. 30 overall-ranked player in this class by Dane Brugler in “The Beast” via The Athletic.

On paper, the Jets appear to be good at the cornerback position. The three starters on the depth chart are locked in with Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II, and new free agent addition Brandon Stephens.

Barron measured in at the 2025 NFL combine at 5-foot-11 and tipped the scales at 194 pounds.

“The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein explained.

Zierlein described him as a “big nickel” corner.

As a straight-up corner, Barron wouldn’t have a clear path to a starting gig. However, a creative defensive coordinator like Steve Wilks could cook up some interesting packages for Barron.

Prominent Draft Analyst Argues the Jets Should Look Elsewhere

“I would hate it. [Breer] is right, [Barron] would be a good fit in the defense. He is a good player, but I don’t think he is a top-10 pick, and I don’t think the Jets could afford this luxury. Barron to me is more of a Swiss Army knife than an outside corner. He played everywhere for Texas over the years,” NBC NFL draft analyst Connor Rogers said on the “Flight Plan” podcast.

“He is a good player, he is smart, he can come up and tackle, he can play in the slot for you, he can play safety, he would be a good player for Aaron Glenn. That is not the move at [pick] seven … Barron is a good player. He is a perfect scheme fit. The value and the lack of being a premium position just doesn’t add up at [pick] seven, that is a trade down scenario for sure.”

The better path, Rogers argued, is a premium position. Gang Green doesn’t lack needs heading into the draft. They have plenty, namely on the offensive side of the ball.

The Jets need to surround Justin Fields with as much protection and playmakers as possible.