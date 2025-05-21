Jets Undrafted Rookie Predicted to Steal Job From Hated Jet

Allen Lazard has grown unpopular among New York Jets fans because of his drops, penalties, and attitude during media obligations. He could soon lose his job with the green and white.

Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus was tasked with singling out an undrafted free agent from every NFL team to “keep an eye on.”

Cooper picked former South Alabama wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett for the Jets and gave a bold prediction.

“Garrett Wilson is far and away the Jets’ top wide receiver, and the pecking order behind him is unclear. That means fourth-rounder Arian Smith and several UDFAs could be vying for significant roles and/or roster spots. Pritchett’s resume is certainly worth a look, in that case,” Cooper argued.

“His 88.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024 placed him seventh among FBS wide receivers, buoyed by a college football-leading 759 yards after the catch. Pritchett could easily stand out to the point where he takes over in the slot for Allen Lazard, who remains a solid contributor but has suffered from drop issues over the past two seasons in New York,” Cooper explained.

Lazard Would Leave Big Shoes to Fill

If the 2025 season started today, Lazard would be one of the starting wide receivers for the Jets. Cooper predicted that the former Iowa State product could eventually find himself out of the picture. If that transpires, he would leave big shoes to fill.

Not from an on-field impact perspective. Lazard has struggled through his two years with the Jets. I mean literally, Lazard is listed at 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 227 pounds.

Pritchett, on the other hand, was measured in at 5-foot-9 and tipped the scales at 175 pounds soaking wet during the pre-draft process, per Dane Brugler in “The Beast.”

Apparently, from the pre-draft process to signing with the Jets’ 90-man roster, Pritchett has undergone a physical transformation.

He is currently listed on the Jets’ roster sheet, weighing 235 pounds. That 60-pound difference in weight seems like an unrealistic transformation in such a short period.

However, the key for Pritchett is maintaining what makes him special, even with added weight. Putting meat on your bones is certainly a smart decision, considering how physical the NFL game is.

At his Pro Day, Pritchett ran a blazing 4.42 40-yard dash, per Brugler in “The Beast.” That would have been tied for the ninth fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL combine among wide receivers in 2025.

The question is, would he still be able to run that fast at 235 pounds? If he can, the added weight is a plus. If he can’t, the added weight might not be as beneficial.

Jets Need Another WR to Step up This Offseason

This Jets’ wide receiver room is filled with opportunity.

Wilson is going to get his fair share, being the No. 1 target on this offense. However, there is room for others to eat on offense.

Pritchett spent his first college football season at the Division II level with the Tuskegee Golden Tigers. He recorded 29 receptions for 528 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns.

Pritchett then spent his final three collegiate seasons at South Alabama. He appeared in 33 games and finished with 150 catches for 2,034 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

“A first-team All-Sun Belt performer, Pritchett led the league with 1,126 receiving yards last season. His school-record 91 receptions were 25 more than the next-best receiver in the conference, and he had double-digit receptions in five games,” the Jets stated in a press release.