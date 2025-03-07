Hi, Subscriber

Jets Preparing $6 Million Backup Plan After Stunning Jamien Sherwood News

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dre Greenlaw, 49ers
Getty
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

If the New York Jets aren’t able to retain linebacker Jamien Sherwood, they have a backup plan at the ready.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is a guy to keep an eye on ahead of free agency.

“Again it all hinges on Sherwood. If [the Jets] can keep him then they are fine [at linebacker]. If not I would look to a guy like Dre Greenlaw in San Francisco. Jets DC Steve Wilks of course was the DC in San Francisco in 2023. Greenlaw has had some injury issues. Of course he had that really unfortunate issue at the Super Bowl with the Achilles a couple of years ago. He is a little undersized but I think a good enough scheme fit, shows a lot of upside, [but] had to battle some injuries last year,” Cimini explained on the “Flight Deck” podcast.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Greenlaw, 27, is estimated to sign a one-year deal for $6 million with $5 million of that guaranteed according to Pro Football Focus’ projections.

“Greenlaw worked his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in the Super Bowl last February but was shut down after only 34 snaps in 2024. He will still likely see a lot of interest in free agency. He excels in coverage, having earned PFF coverage grades of 82.6 and 79.5 over the past two seasons,” PFF wrote in his free agency profile.

Sherwood’s Blistering Market Could Force Jets to Pivot

Cimini said that Sherwood is the Jets’ top priority among their in-house free agents. However his market is exploding.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that his price range could be in the $8 million to $10 million per year range. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero took it a step further saying Sherwood could see $12 million per year.

Pelissero included that nugget in an article where he highlighted five players who could “make more money than you think” in free agency this offseason.

If this market continues to explode, Sherwood may put himself outside of the Jets’ price range.

Greenlaw Would Be a Low Risk Versus High Reward Kind of Move

The former Arkansas product entered the league as the No. 148 overall pick in the fifth round. During his six year run in the NFL to date, Greenlaw has appeared in 64 games and has made 56 starts.

Due to a variety of injury issues during his career, the veteran linebacker has been forced to miss 36 total games.

When healthy Greenlaw has been a dominating force in the league. Greenlaw in his pro career has racked up over 455 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and has 18 tackles for loss.

The Jets could bring him in to fill a void for 2025. If he balls out, Greenlaw can cash in on the open market in 2026 or re-sign with the Jets for the foreseeable future. If it doesn’t work out, the financial investment by the Jets wasn’t that large anyway.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Preparing $6 Million Backup Plan After Stunning Jamien Sherwood News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x