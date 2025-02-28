Hi, Subscriber

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Gets Great News Ahead of Free Agency

Jamien Sherwood
New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood is about to get a lot richer.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic predicted that Sherwood “is going to get a pretty big contract for a linebacker” in free agency.

“I think he’s going to have pretty good interest around the league. Maybe even more than people might realize,” Rosenblatt added via “Flight Plan.”

Jets and Sherwood Have Mutual Interest Ahead of Free Agency, Says Insider

Rosenblatt said on “Flight Plan” on Wednesday, February 26 that he was unsure how the new Jets regime viewed Sherwood as a fit in their defense and if they wanted him back.

On Friday, February 28 Rosenblatt provided an update on social media.

“I will say that in the days since I said this on the pod I did hear that there is, in fact, interest in Jamien Sherwood returning to the Jets — from both sides,” Rosenblatt revealed.

Sherwood, 25, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason with his rookie contract set to expire. The former Auburn product spent the first three years of his career as a role player on defense and a key special teams cog.

This past season he ascended to full-time starter status and delivered a career season. Sherwood racked up 158 tackles, two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. He appeared in all 17 games and made 16 starts in 2024.

Contract Projections for Sherwood in Free Agency

Pro Football Focus projects Sherwood to sign a two-year deal for $15.5 million with $8 million of that guaranteed. Over The Cap ranks the projected $7.75 million annual salary as the No. 15 highest-paid figure among linebackers in the NFL.

Spotrac’s calculated market value projects Sherwood to make a little bit less than that on the open market. Sherwood is projected to sign a two-year deal for $14.36 million, per Spotrac. That $7.2 million annual salary would rank No. 17 among the highest-paid linebackers in football, per Over The Cap.

Either way, you slice it, Sherwood is projected to get a massive pay raise.

Sherwood entered the NFL in 2021 as the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round. After he was drafted, Sherwood signed a four-year deal for $3.8 million in total value. Either projected contract has him making double his total salary over the last four years in the very first year of his new contract.

Sherwood is one of the best draft success stories the Jets have had this century. He was a safety in college, got converted to linebacker, and slowly developed into a player who finished top-three in total tackles this past season, per ESPN.

