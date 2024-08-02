Jets Hosted 5-Time Pro Bowler for Workout: Report

As the New York Jets kick off training camp, they’re continuing to do their homework on available free agents like veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Ari Meirov with The 33rd Team reported that the Jets had hosted Landry, a former five-time Pro Bowl receiver, for a workout. He shared the report via X.

The #Jets worked out veteran WR Jarvis Landry. pic.twitter.com/72VYxSHDOy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2024

The Jets didn’t immediately sign Landry to their 90-man roster after the workout. However, the Jets did sign a 6-foot-4 wideout in Isaiah Winstead, a former San Francisco 49ers and UFL playmaker.

With Winstead under contract, it seems like the Jets opted to take a chance on youth instead of giving an established veteran like Landry a chance to make the 53-man roster. Things could change quickly, but the Winstead signing likely means that Landry will need to keep looking for his next gig in the NFL.

Jarvis Landry’s NFL Career

Odell Beckham Jr. ended up becoming the superstar out of LSU. However, his college teammate in Landry ended up having a successful pro career of his own.

Landry was a second-round pick out of LSU back in 2014 by the Miami Dolphins. He had an almost immediate impact as a rookie, and by his second season he was named to the Pro Bowl. In fact, that second NFL season started a five-year stretch where Landry made the Pro Bowl in every season.

Along with leading the NFL with 112 catches in 2017, Landry had a remarkable stretch of staying healthy, playing in 16 games for each of his first six seasons. While injuries have started to catch up to him, Landry has filled the stat sheet over his career.

In nine NFL seasons, Landry has played in 132 games with 116 starts. He’s caught 713 passes for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns over that span.

Unfortunately, Landry is starting to show signs of age. He’s 31 years old and has played in just five games over the last two seasons after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

That injury might be why Landry has struggled to find his next NFL opportunity. However, until he retires, there will continue to be speculation about his future.

Who Is New York’s Newest Wide Receiver?

Instead of taking a flier on Landry, the Jets went in a different direction.

The Jets signed Winstead to the training camp roster. He immediately stands out with his 6-foot-4, 213-pound frame, but he has struggled to find a long-term NFL home He went undrafted in 2023 after college stints at Norfolk State, Toledo, and East Carolina. In his final college season with the Pirates, he cracked 1,000 receiving yards with six touchdowns on 88 catches.

Although he only briefly stayed on the 49ers training camp roster, Winstead had an impact at the UFL level. He played one season for the Arlington Renegades. Along with catching the first touchdown in UFL history, he caught 12 passes for 175 yards and two scores over the course of the year.

The size and athletic tools make Winstead an interesting addition for Jets camp. However, unless he goes on a tear in the preseason, don’t expect him to make the final 53-man roster.