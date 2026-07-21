Jets’ Breece Hall Reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ Emotional Social Media Post

Aaron Rodgers is entering what many believe will be the final season of his NFL career, and the legendary quarterback has been more active than usual on social media lately.

After not posting on Instagram for more than a year, Rodgers shared several photos with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates on July 12, captioning the post, “Last Rodeo. #bondingweek.”

Just days later, Rodgers shared another post that tugged at the heartstrings, featuring photos with his mother, Darla, father, Ed, and brother Luke, along with the caption, “Another bonding week.”

The post generated an outpouring of heartfelt reactions, including one from his former New York Jets teammate, Breece Hall.

Hall Sends Message to Rodgers

While Rodgers’ time in New York certainly didn’t go as planned, Hall remained one of the teammates he clearly stayed close with.

Hall kept his response simple, commenting, “Love is life,” followed by a heart emoji

Aaron Rodgers’ summer of bonding continues. He’s been estranged from his parents and close family for more than a decade, but just he posted a series of photos on Instagram with his family, captioned, “another bonding week #fam”https://t.co/e1HwZwiZXe pic.twitter.com/CsNHru289o — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 21, 2026

Rodgers’ Family History

Rodgers’ post with his family drew attention because he has been estranged from them for a significant portion of his NFL career.

He was born and raised in Chico, California, alongside his two brothers, Luke and Jordan, who is currently a college football analyst for ESPN.

As Rodgers developed into one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and became a global celebrity, he gradually grew apart from his family as their relationship deteriorated. For more than a decade, it appeared he was at peace with that distance.

Now, however, at 42 years old, recently married, and with his football career potentially nearing its end, Rodgers appears to be embracing the opportunity to repair those relationships