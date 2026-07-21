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Jets’ Breece Hall Reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ Emotional Social Media Post

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 07: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets hug prior to a game at MetLife Stadium on September 07, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is entering what many believe will be the final season of his NFL career, and the legendary quarterback has been more active than usual on social media lately.

After not posting on Instagram for more than a year, Rodgers shared several photos with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates on July 12, captioning the post, “Last Rodeo. #bondingweek.”

Just days later, Rodgers shared another post that tugged at the heartstrings, featuring photos with his mother, Darla, father, Ed, and brother Luke, along with the caption, “Another bonding week.”

The post generated an outpouring of heartfelt reactions, including one from his former New York Jets teammate, Breece Hall.

Hall Sends Message to Rodgers

While Rodgers’ time in New York certainly didn’t go as planned, Hall remained one of the teammates he clearly stayed close with.

Hall kept his response simple, commenting, “Love is life,” followed by a heart emoji

Rodgers’ Family History

Rodgers’ post with his family drew attention because he has been estranged from them for a significant portion of his NFL career.

He was born and raised in Chico, California, alongside his two brothers, Luke and Jordan, who is currently a college football analyst for ESPN.

As Rodgers developed into one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and became a global celebrity, he gradually grew apart from his family as their relationship deteriorated. For more than a decade, it appeared he was at peace with that distance.

Now, however, at 42 years old, recently married, and with his football career potentially nearing its end, Rodgers appears to be embracing the opportunity to repair those relationships

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Jets’ Breece Hall Reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ Emotional Social Media Post

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