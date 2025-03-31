Jets Land Former Pro Bowl TE in Recent Mock Draft Trade Scenario

The New York Jets made a clear statement when they decided to part ways with QB Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason that the organization wants to establish a new culture under new head coach Aaron Glenn.

With the team slated to move into the new season with Justin Fields as the starting quarterback, the focus now shifts to retooling the roster to put him in a position to succeed under center.

In a recent mock draft with a blockbuster trade scenario, the Jets acquire a former Pro Bowl tight end by moving back in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jets Acquire TE Kyle Pitts in Mock Draft Trade Scenario with Atlanta Falcons

NFL mock draft scenarios give beat writers, scouts, and NFL insiders a blank canvas to propose ideas of how teams can address their roster needs through the NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell took it a step further by creating a trade scenario for every team in his recent mock draft, which included the Jets acquiring Kyle Pitts from the Atlanta Falcons.

Barnwell wrote, “This trade would implicitly value [Kyle] Pitts as being worth the No. 66 pick in a typical draft. I’d argue that’s generous given his performance the past two seasons, but he’s still a former top-five pick at a position that regularly needs development. The Jets aren’t really in the market for front-seven players, but they could look toward wide receiver or offensive lineman at No. 15 while adding a new top tight end.”

The details of the trade would see the Falcons receive the No. 7 overall pick by sending Pitts, the 15th overall selection in this draft, and a 2026 third-rounder to the Jets to move up eight spots.

“Outside of the offensive linemen, this is a potential landing spot for front-seven defenders Mason Graham, Jalon Walker (Georgia), Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) and Mike Green (Marshall), all of whom could be interesting to the Panthers at No. 8 and Saints at No. 9. The Falcons are perennially desperate for pass-rushing help and would surely love to beat their NFC South rivals to the punch for Walker or Green. They might be equally excited about moving on from Pitts,” Barnwell added.

Pitts was named to the Pro Bowl after an outstanding rookie year where he became just the second rookie tight end to cross the 1,000-yard receiving threshold in NFL history back in 2021, but has failed to duplicate that elite production in recent years.

Pitts’ last three seasons have been plagued by injuries and middling quarterback play in run-heavy offensive schemes — which has led to him failing to top 700 yards or 55 receptions after his stellar rookie campaign.

This move would certainly address the need at TE, but does change the player pool available to them by a fair margin.

Who Could the Jets Target at No. 15 Overall?

This draft class is filled with talented edge prospects, which could still be an option for New York with players like Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, and Mike Green possibly on the board.

Additionally, this move doesn’t definitively put them out of reach for an offensive tackle. Players like Will Campbell, Armand Membou, or Kelvin Banks Jr. could also be on the board.

The departure of Davante Adams also could put the Jets in the receiver market. Names like Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, and Emeka Egbuka all have differing skill sets that could complement star WR Garrett Wilson while giving Fields another quality option in the passing game.

Ultimately, this move does make some sense for both sides, but it remains to be seen if the Falcons are willing to give up on Pitts — who is still just 24 years old.