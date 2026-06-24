Jets Make Final Call on More 2026 Contract Extensions

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has been a busy beaver this offseason.

However, it appears the streak of contract extensions has come to an end.

“The Jets exercised [Will] McDonald’s fifth-year option for 2027 ($13.75 million), so they have him under contract for two years at $16.75 million — a relative bargain. There’s no rush to get anything done long-term. They will let him play out the 2026 season and reevaluate at that point. And now that right guard Joe Tippmann (four years, $62 million) is extended, too, the Jets have their contract extensions done for the year,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

The Jets Got the Important Deals Done

The checkbooks may be put away for now, but Mougey got his important work done already.

There were two critical extension conversations to be had this offseason: running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.

Hall was more pressing because he was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Tippmann had another year left on his contract.

So the Hall situation had to be dealt with first. The Jets initially placed the franchise tag on Hall to block him from free agency. That provided the Jets plenty of time ahead of the July 15 deadline to get a deal done.

The Jets didn’t waste any time banging out that extension over two months in advance. Shortly after the 2026 NFL draft, the Jets extended Hall on a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension.

Hall, 25, is a young, dynamic player under team control. The Jets had the money, and they wanted their offense to take the next step. Extending Hall was best for business.

Jets Make Smart Bet With Tippmann Investment

The Jets were proactive with the Tippmann deal. He wasn’t scheduled to be a free agent until the 2027 offseason. Instead of waiting things out, the Jets decided to gamble on what they know now.

This offseason, he received a four-year, $62 million extension. That included $34.92 million in guaranteed money.

At the NFL level, Tippmann has played both guard and center. After last year’s injury musical chairs, Tippmann was slotted in at right guard. That is where he will continue to play for the Jets in 2026.

“One thing lost in the conversation about Tippmann’s extension is that he hasn’t played a lot of right guard. In fact, he has more career snaps at center (1,632) than right guard (1,196). The organization sees him getting even better as he gains more experience at the position,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

Tippmann was good last season, but the Jets are betting on him becoming great with more reps at right guard. Even if he stays at the level he is, this is still a good deal for the green and white.

Tippmann, 25, is young, and he’s durable. Over the last two years, he has started in 34 out of 34 possible games. He is always available and will do whatever the team asks him to do.

Those are the types of players that you want to pay. The hay is in the barn for the Jets in terms of spending money until the 2027 offseason.