Jets Predicted to Trade Star Player Before the 2025 NFL Season

The New York Jets have a surplus of running backs on the roster at the moment with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis all showing they can be effective ball carriers in the NFL.

This has one NFL writer predicting the Jets to trade one of their star players at the RB position before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Jets Predicted to Trade RB Breece Hall Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn saw firsthand during his days with the Detroit Lions that having two productive running backs fitting into specific roles can be very beneficial.

Could this lead to New York offloaing one of their talented backs before the start of the 2025 NFL season? Well, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated is predicting the Jets will trade RB Breece Hall in the coming weeks leading up to the season.

“The Jets will trade Breece Hall before the season opener,” wrote Orr. “A handful of running back-needy teams—the Bengals, Chiefs, Texans and Cowboys—will get through camp and search to upgrade at the position, while the Jets will seek to pair Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis with a veteran still on the market who is looking to sign closer to the start of the regular season. Maybe Aaron Glenn’s former player, Jamaal Williams?”

Hall has certainly flashed the potential to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL over his first three seasons, with his best year coming in 2023 with 1,585 total yards and eight scores less than a year removed from a torn ACL.

Yet, the dip in per carry efficiency from 4.46 yards per carry (YPC) in 2023 to 4.19 last year combined with the emergence of both Allen and Davis in reserve roles does create a line of thinking that Hall could be an expendable asset entering the season.

What Teams Could be Ideal Trade Partners for Breece Hall?

Hall has proven over the last two seasons he is a capable three down back in the NFL. He has never had a season where he averaged under 4.0 YPC and has caught 133 passes during that span.

Orr mentioned teams like Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Houston all being potential trade partners who could use the services of Hall in 2025.

One team that has already proven they will make an aggressive trade is the Dallas Cowboys, who acquired disgruntled WR George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

At this time, the Cowboys have veteran backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on the roster who are expected to pushed for playing time by a pair of rookies in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

The Cowboys are in danger of having one of the worst running back rooms in the league for a second straight year if they decide to roll into the 2025 NFL season with this current collection of ball carriers.

Hall would feel like a big upgrade who could help raise the ceiling of this rushing offense while opening things up for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott in the passing attack.

It is not clear if Hall has fallen out of favor with this new coaching staff, but getting an asset in return for a player who is likely to be seeking a big payday next offseason does make some sense given the quality of depth behind the Iowa State product.