New York Jets Receive Major Injury Update on Rookie WR Before Packers Game

The New York Jets got in the win column to start off the 2026 NFL season over the weekend.

They secured a dominant 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans and played some extremely clean football on both sides of the ball, led by second-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

However, they also had some notable injuries emerge from the game, one of which occurred to rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who the team drafted in the first round out of Indiana.

Jets Receive Update on Cooper Jr.

He ultimately left the game with an ankle sprain and didn’t return on Sunday.

That said, X-rays on the ankle came back negative on Monday, and on Tuesday morning, they got the results from the MRI he underwent to see if there was any structural or ligament damage.

Fortunately for both Cooper Jr. and the Jets, they dodged a bullet, and the results came back fairly clean, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The rookie wideout will likely miss some time, but the Jets expect him to return within the next four weeks. The team has not placed him on IR, which is a good sign.

Via Ian Rapoport: “Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., who left the Week 1 game early, suffered an ankle sprain and the MRI showed some positive news, sources say. He’s week-to-week, with the hope that he returns within the next four weeks.”

#Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., who left the Week 1 game early, suffered an ankle sprain and the MRI showed some positive news, sources say. He’s week-to-week, with the hope that he returns within the next four weeks. pic.twitter.com/01aEfwyUqu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2026

Jets’ WR Room

Without Cooper Jr., it obviously shortens the depth in the WR room, especially with Tim Patrick already on IR, but they still have both their No. 1 and No. 2 receivers on the depth chart in Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

This will now simply pave the way for Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith to step into larger roles, as well as rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who could see a lot more action alongside fellow TE Mason Taylor.