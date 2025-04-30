Jets’ Report Card; Compilation Of Analysts’ Grades On Gang Green

The New York Jets are one of seven NFL teams that will be entering 2025 with a new head coach, joining five other teams under the command of a first time head ball coach. The icing on top: this would also be general manager Darren Mougey’s first crack from the head of the table. The duo’s first big test came this weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So how did Glenn and Mougey do in their first outing? Well, the consensus opinion seems to be really really good. Pro Football Network’s grade of an A- hinged on a ‘lights out’ decision in the first round, taking Missouri’s Armand Membou. The tandem lost no steam after two more ‘rock solid’ selections on day two.

Most analysts were in agreement, the Jets came out big winners last weekend. Overall, based on the grades from seven different analysts, the Jets finished the 2025 NFL Draft with a GPA of 3.4.

Reasoning Behind The Highest Grades Given

USA Today’s Nate Davis was the author behind one of the Jets’ three A-‘s awarded, writing that first time head coach Aaron Glenn seemed to follow the blueprint he watched work in Detroit for years. The writer approved of each of the teams first four picks, alluding to the fact that it will make ‘whoever’ ends up playing quarterback for the Jets life easier.

“Glenn and rookie GM Darren Mougey nicely drove the fairway on their first Gang Green tee shot,” wrote Davis.

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly was the writer behind the afore mentioned ‘rock solid’ comment. He believes the addition of Membou puts this Jets’ unit in contention for one of the best young lines in the league. He was also high on the LSU tight end selected in the second, Mason Taylor. All-in-all, the analyst had nothing but praise for the efforts last weekend.

“Cornerback Azareye’h could be an early starter for this team,” wrote Kelly. “The former Florida State standout is long and aggressive, showing a penchant for crowding receivers at the line and outmuscling them in their routes. This team badly needed an infusion of early contributors in this draft, and it looks like they achieved that goal.”

The final A- came from the Pro Football Network, who, with no exaggeration, hated the decision to take Arian Smith in the fourth. The website is unimpressed with his hands and believes the receiver is hardly anything more than raw speed, writing ‘The Arian Smith selection, on paper, was terrible.’

“Nevertheless, the Jets rebounded by adding Malachi Moore, a versatile safety who has legitimate starting potential in Glenn’s defense, and later, they scored another steal with Tyler Baron as EDGE depth in Round 5,” published PFN. “It wasn’t perfect, but it was more than good enough for a front office trying to settle in, and a fan base trying to find hope again.”

Mel Kiper’s B

The lowest grade I could find came from ESPN’s lead guy, Mel Kiper Jr. He, like the rest, praised to no end the team’s first three picks. He highlighted what the new look NYJ offensive line might look like, and complimented what should become a reliable six-foot-five target for Justin Fields. But feels the team came up short on day three.

“Those three picks were the start of an “A” draft class. But the Day 3 picks didn’t muster much,” Kiper wrote. “Receiver Arian Smith has speed, but his hands aren’t consistent. I had him ranked as WR33. Jalen Royals, Elic Ayomanor and Jaylin Lane were still available when Smith went No. 110. Edge rusher Tyler Baron is a decent fifth-rounder, but the Jets didn’t maximize those four picks in the fourth and fifth rounds.”