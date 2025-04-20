Jets ‘Situated Perfectly’ In This Weeks Draft

The New York Jets are currently drafting seventh overall in this week’s 2025 NFL Draft. With an almost completely overhauled front office, SI’s tandem Albert Breer and Connor Orr took to their podcast to discuss the team’s needs.

“They’re situated almost perfectly to get a quality right tackle,” said Orr on The MMQB NFL Podcast. “I think that (Armand Membou) is probably as much of a tap in as you can imagine.”

The tandem continued their defense of the Membou pick by analyzing a young general manager’s need for a win in their first draft.

“I think this could go in a lot of different directions,” Orr continued. “But in terms of you’re a GM, you’re young, you want to walk out of there and just be like, ‘got it’.”

The GM in question is first year general manager Darren Mougey who was brought in along side Aaron Glenn to begin the team rebuild. This will be Mougey’s first stint as a general manager.

Buyer Beware; No Such Thing As A Sure Thing

Though every fan base around the league loves to say ‘let’s just draft an offensive lineman and build through the trenches’, if it was that easy everyone would do it. Breer and Orr warn of the dangers of counting your tackles before they hatch.

“Offensive line is not the automatic thing that we all project it to be,” Orr warned. “It’s actually just as complicated, and theres just as big of a swing and miss rate as there is at other positions.”

Breer chimed in with his opinion on the dangers of drafting a lineman at the top of the draft.

“It used to be the safest thing you could do is draft a tackle in the first 10 picks,” Breer said. “It’s not that way anymore.”

Breer and Orr are not alone in their concerns as former ESPN draft analyst and current Ringer podcast host Todd McShay warns that, outside of Will Campbell, there is not a clean prospect in this draft.

“There are varying levels, very much varying, but there are concerns,” McShay told co-host Steve Muench on The McShay Show. “More so than I can ever remember in an offensive tackle class. There’s some character stuff with these guys.”

Armand Membou Is Only 21

The NFL Draft is the most important job interview in the world. Anytime you are agreeing to give college aged kids tens of millions of dollars, you want to be able to trust them. Armand Membou’s age is a blessing and a curse, Muench and McShay warn.

“The 21 works for him in the long-term development,” McShay tells Muench. “But the 21 for the- I don’t want to say maturity- but some of the lack of football development. ‘How can we weather the storm a little bit?’. Because there’s probably going to be a little bit of storm in pass protection as a rookie with this guy.”

But one thing the duo agrees on, if Membou is put into the right system with an organization that fosters growth, he could end up being the best tackle in this class.

“He’s only 21, we can develop him,” McShay concludes. “Maybe one day he is better than Campbell.”