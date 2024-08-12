Jets Part Ways With Injured Rookie, Sign Ex-Rams Pass Catcher

The New York Jets made some roster moves following the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

On social media, Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that the green and white have waived rookie linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo with an injury designation. The Jets signed former Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Neal Johnson in a corresponding move.

Johnson was cut by the Rams on August 6 in a corresponding move after signing former Jets offensive lineman Conor McDermott.

A Joe Douglas Favorite Bites the Dust

Ciarlo seemingly got hurt during a special teams play against the Commanders. Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press said he “limped off the field” on Saturday, August 10.

Shortly after the 2024 NFL draft, Ciarlo was one of several undrafted free agents the Jets added to the team. All of his four collegiate seasons were served at Army.

During that run, Ciarlo collected 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and he totaled 121 tackles.

Ciarlo had a great first impression with general manager Joe Douglas.

“Jimmy came through our local Pro Day. It didn’t take long watching the guys go through linebacker drills. [We said], okay look at this guy. [He has] really good feet, sudden, all motor, run around the field, just flying around, and he can run. So you watch a little tape and this guy can play. An undersized linebacker, kind of what we like,” Douglas explained. “[Plus] he’s an Army guy. Anytime you can get a good player that is made of the right stuff, that’s Jimmy. Getting him in my office to spend some time with him. I told him, I’ve got a new nickname for you bud, it’s Jimmy “Choo Choo Train”, you’re Jimmy “Chooch. So I was excited to add Jimmy “Chooch.”

With Ciarlo out, the Jets are kicking the tires on another tight-end prospect.

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-4 and tips the scales at 250 pounds. He is a rookie free agent who went undrafted back in April.

Johnson spent five years at Louisana. During that period, he racked up 101 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards and he scored 11 touchdowns.

Johnson Is Joining a Very Crowded Tight End Room on the Jets

The former Rams pass catcher has some really intriguing traits, but it’s going to be a difficult task to crack the 53-man roster or even the expanded 16-man practice squad.

Johnson became the seventh tight end on a very crowded 90-man roster. Two tight ends are absolute locks to make the roster in Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert.

Beyond that, there’s a chance the Jets keep a third and maybe a fourth tight end, but it’s probably only three on the 53-man roster.

The favorite for that gig is veteran tight end Kenny Yeboah.

Following the Jets versus Commanders contest, head coach Robert Saleh highlighted Yeboah in the post-game with his versatility in the blocking and the receiving game.

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh about Kenny Yeboah & whether he could contribute as a multi-faceted TE/FB/H-Back role. Saleh expects all of his tight ends to be versatile to fill that gap left by Nick Bawden. 👀 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp CC @beanthejetsfan pic.twitter.com/JOlOlR7mpX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 10, 2024

There are four big moments before the final roster cuts on August 27 at 4 pm. A pair of joint practices (Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants) and the preseason games that follow each of those workouts.

Those are big moments that will separate the players who make the roster and those who won’t.