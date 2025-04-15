Ex-Jets GM Joe Douglas Makes New Career Move

Hi, Subscriber

Former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is back… well, sort of.

FOX Sports Radio announced on social media that Douglas is switching his GM cap for a draft hat. The longtime NFL executive will be “breaking down every pick” alongside NFL Insider Jay Glazer, former NFL player LaVar Arrington, and NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft as a media member.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The event is called “Draft Night Live” and will take place on Thursday, April 24. The station announced that coverage will start at 5 p.m. ET and be available on “http://foxsportsradio.com/listen.”

Douglas’ Point of View Will Be Incredibly Fascinating

The Jets fired Douglas midway through the 2024 season. He finished with a 32-68 record as the GM of the Jets. He was hired in 2019 following the team’s free agency and draft. Douglas spent six years running the operation.

Now, mere months after being fired, he will go from dodging media questions to throwing out criticisms of his own.

Douglas was replaced this offseason by Darren Mougey.

Mougey was a fringe NFL player who quickly turned in his cleats for a clipboard. Mougey, like his predecessor Douglas, carved out his path to the league as a scout.

Douglas was with three different NFL teams during his 19 years in the league before rising to the rank of GM. Mougey chose a different path, staying with one organization, the Denver Broncos, for his 12 years prior to taking the Jets’ GM gig.

Getting off to a Better Start Will Be Paramount for Mougey

Douglas’ first draft as the GM for the Jets didn’t go well. In fairness, Douglas’ first draft came in 2020 in the middle of a COVID pandemic that severely restricted access to the players during the pre-draft evaluation process. However, everyone in the NFL was dealing with the same issues.

None of the nine players Douglas selected in 2020 are still with the Jets. Five of the nine players aren’t even playing in the NFL in the year 2025.

It was a swing and miss that set the franchise back for years.

Mougey has eight total picks to use for the Jets in the 2025 NFL draft. The Jets are looking for starters at several positions, including but not limited to: right tackle, wide receiver, tight end, defensive tackle, and safety.

In addition to all of those immediate needs, some needs lie beneath the surface. What happens with Quincy Williams? Will the Jets re-sign either of their starting guards, John Simpson or Alijah Vera-Tucker? What about the quarterback position?

Those decisions could add off-ball linebacker, offensive line, QB, and more to the priority list.

Whatever decisions Mougey makes will be harshly scrutinized. Those critics will now include the guy he replaced as the new leader of the Jets’ regime in 2025 and beyond.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Allen Lazard : Agrees to pay cut

Lazard and the Jets have agreed to reduce his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It's the third season of a four-year contract that now includes $1.75 million guaranteed for 2025, after Lazard barely played in 2023 but rebounded last season to score six touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts). He turned 29 in December and may now end up in an open competition for WR roles behind No. 1 Garrett Wilson. This will be Lazard's first season playing for a team that doesn't have QB Aaron Rodgers.

