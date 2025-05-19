Ex-GM Joe Douglas Back in NFL With New Gig After Being Fired by Jets

A former New York Jets general manager is back off the mat.

Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane revealed on Monday, May 19, that Joe Douglas is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles in a “senior scouting role.”

On November 19, 2024, the Jets fired Douglas as the GM of the team. He was in the middle of the final year of his six-year contract that he signed back in 2019.

Douglas Goes Back Home With New NFL Gig

The former Richmond product started his NFL career as a scout with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. After 14 years in Baltimore in that role, Douglas then spent a year as the director of college scouting for the Chicago Bears (2015).

Douglas then took his talents to Philadelphia as the vice president of player personnel (2016-19).

During Douglas’ journey, he won three Super Bowls. That success in scouting and team success led JD to get hired by the Jets.

Douglas finished with a 32-68 record. Six straight losing seasons, and he never had more than seven wins in any of those years.

Social Media Reacts to Douglas Being Back in the NFL

“Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh, and Jeff Ulbrich were all hired by their previous employer after being fired by the #Jets. Really is a ‘who you know’ league. Connections mean everything,” The Jet Press account posted on social media.

It’s a good point. Saleh returned to the San Francisco 49ers as the defensive coordinator. Ulbrich jumped back with the Atlanta Falcons as their DC. Now, Douglas goes back to the city of brotherly love.

The NFL is a brotherhood. You keep people around whom you know or have connections with. That can keep you employed for a very long time, if not forever.

“Joe Douglas clearly flamed out as #Jets GM, but let’s not forget — he nailed picks like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson & Breece Hall… Having him back in Philly’s scouting department is a BIG deal for the #Eagles,” sports host Thomas Mott said.

“Douglas helped build a Super Bowl roster in Philly before taking over as GM of the Jets,” Tim McManus of ESPN posted.

Douglas was fired by the Jets in November. He was hired by the Eagles in May. However, between those two news notes, including Douglas serving in a brief stint with the media. Douglas joined Fox Sports Radio for “Draft Night Live,” reacting to the entire first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

