Cowboys Leftovers Could Solve Jets QB2 Issues

The Dallas Cowboys might have an answer to the New York Jets’ problems.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic mentioned Joe Milton and Sam Howell, two Cowboys quarterbacks, as possible options for the Jets to consider this offseason.

“Both would be intriguing options, though it’s possible the Cowboys intend to keep three quarterbacks. Howell has 18 career starts, and Milton has none,” Rosenblatt wrote.

Milton has two years left on his $4.2 million rookie contract. Howell signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Inexperience but Plenty of Upside

We’ll start with Milton.

Milton, 26, is listed at 6-foot-5 and weighs 236 pounds. He entered the league as the No. 193 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He spent his first season with the New England Patriots. Last offseason, he was traded along with a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Across his two years in the NFL, Milton has appeared in five games, but hasn’t made a start. With those opportunities, Milton has completed 69.8% of his passes, has thrown for 424 passing yards, and has a two touchdown to two interception ratio.

What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with intriguing size, potential, and a rocket launcher surgically attached to his shoulder.

Experienced but Not as Much Upside

Howell, 25, will turn 26 during the 2026 season. He entered the league as the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Washington Commanders. During the 2024 offseason, he was traded, along with a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick, to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

After spending a year in Seattle, he was traded again during the 2025 offseason. The Seahawks swapped fifth-round picks with the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Howell.

Believe it or not, four months later, he was traded for a third time. On this occasion, Howell went from the Vikings to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minnesota sent Howell and a 2026 sixth-rounder to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-rounder and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

This offseason, he joined the Cowboys as a free agent.

Across his four seasons in the league, Howell has appeared in 20 games and has made 18 starts. With those opportunities, Howell has completed 62.6% of his passes, has thrown for 645 passing yards, and has a 22 touchdown to 23 interception ratio.

The Beauty Is in the Eye of the Beholder

What it comes down to is what the Jets are looking for. Are they searching for another quarterback lottery ticket to see if it cashes in? The Jets already have one of those types on the roster in rookie Cade Klubnik.

Geno Smith is the starting quarterback in 2026.

Or do they want an experienced veteran who can simply play professional football? That player wouldn’t have sizzle, but he could get the job done. If that’s the criteria, Howell would fit the bill. However, Milton’s physical traits are alluring.

Both players are under contract, so the Jets would either have to trade for one of them or utilize the waiver wire if either gets waived/released.