Expert Reveals Truth Behind Joe Tippmann $62 Million Jets Extension

The New York Jets have locked in one of their own for the foreseeable future.

Starting right guard Joe Tippmann received a four-year $62 million extension that included $34.9 million in total guaranteed money. A lot has been made of that contract, but Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti revealed the truth about the deal.

On the surface, it’s a four-year deal with a $62 million base. There was $21.4 million guaranteed at signing. He is set to receive $13.5 million next March. There is a $4.4 million incentive package built into the deal.

According to Ginnitti, for all intents and purposes, it is a three-year $36 million deal.

After the 2028 season, the Jets have an out in the contract. They could part ways with Tippmann and would have to only eat $3.2 million in dead cap.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on social media that there isn’t any guaranteed money “in the final two years of the deal.”

Glenn Comments on Deal

Head coach Aaron Glenn spoke on Tuesday, June 16. During that conversation, he gave his flowers to Tippmann after his extension news.

“You guys know that we signed (Joe) Tippmann, it was outstanding for us to get

that done. What that does is stabilize our offensive line, builds continuity, something that I’ve always talked about when it comes to d-line and o-line is make sure you can do that, so we feel really good about that. It’s something we’ve been working

on for awhile. And congratulations to him, too, getting that contract because he deserved it,” Glenn said.

During the press conference, Glenn was asked what Tippmann showed him during the 2025 season.

“Character, first and foremost, of a guy that was competing at the center spot, and that’s something that we’ve done with a number of guys is try to create competition. And once we had the injury to AVT (Alijah Vera-Tucker), man, he was more than willing to move over to the guard spot and just take on that job. And he didn’t complain, he didn’t say anything about it, only thing was ‘Coach, what do you need us to do,’ so he’s one of those guys that you want to be around for a long time just because how he is as a person and obviously how he is as a football player, so he’s taken on that role, did a damn good job for us, and the thing about it is he still has room to grow to be a better guard, so we’re looking forward to that going into next year,” Glenn responded.

A Fortuitous Bounce of the Ball

Tippmann has bounced between guard and center at the NFL level. Last season, he beat out Josh Myers in the center competition. That was the position he was set to play. However, a season-ending injury to AVT changed everything.

Instead of playing center, Tippmann kicked to right guard. That change had a huge impact on Tippmann’s bank account.

Tippmann’s new deal pays him $15.5 million per year. In the guard market that is middle of the pack (15th highest paid). However, compared to the market he would have been swimming in at center, it’s a huge difference.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that “only three centers make more than what Tippmann will be earning per year now.”

Joe Tippmann definitely helped himself by moving full-time to guard last year. Only three centers make more than what Tippmann will be earning per year now. https://t.co/QQHQu7muMU — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 15, 2026

According to Over The Cap, here are the top three highest-paid centers in the NFL:

In other words, had that AVT injury never happened, Tippmann would have received a lot less money if he had stayed at center on his next contract.