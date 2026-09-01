Jets Share Concerning Injury Update on $34.5 Million Free Agent Signing

Well, that can’t be good.

In the preseason finale between the New York Jets and the New York Giants, pass rusher Joseph Ossai left the game with a foot injury. After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t have an injury update to provide.

He shared a huge update on Ossai on Monday, August 31.

“Yeah, I don’t know how much you know about the plantar fasciitis deal, but usually when you rupture it, it’s a better deal. It relieves any of the pain, instead of a partial tear, and we were lucky that we had that part. So, I would say week-to-week with him, so it’s not something that will be long-term, so I’m happy about that. With all of our other guys, man we’re right on target of being ready for Week One, and obviously that’s Breece (Hall), that’s Isaiah (Davis), that’s (D’Angelo) Ponds, that’s (Kenyon) Sadiq, all those guys will be there. Very confident where Ossai is, and look forward to him getting back with us quickly, and I’m just glad that that was the diagnosis of his injury, more than anything else,” Glenn explained to the media.

A media member followed up by asking if Ossai had ruptured his plantar fasciitis?

“I don’t know if that’s the right term, but it’s the term to where it, you’d rather have that than a partial tear because it takes a lot of the stress out of that foot,” Glenn added.

Ossai Could Be on the Shelf for a While

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said he “wouldn’t be surprised if Ossai lands on IR (designated for return).” If the Jets opted for that path, Ossai would be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season.

This being said, I wouldn't be surprised if Ossai lands on IR (designated for return). https://t.co/cvIOU8uURf— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 31, 2026

This injury news is a big bummer for the Jets’ defense. They have four key rotational pass rushers on defense with David Bailey, Will McDonald, Kingsley Enagbare, and Ossai.

Enagbare and Ossai’s superpower is stopping the run. While Bailey and McDonald’s best qualities are rushing the passer. It was the perfect balance. With Ossai on the shelf, that deals a key blow to the Jets’ rotation ahead of the 2026 season.

A Fan-Favorite Likely Has a Chance to Shine

Jets fans were very upset on social media when the team decided to waive pass rusher Nate Lynn. He ended up clearing waivers, and the team brought him back on the practice squad.

The Jets kept Braiden McGregor over him, which rubbed some fans the wrong way. However, there is now a path to Lynn contributing in 2026.

Joe Blewett of Jets X-Factor said, “Hello Nate Lynn call up Week 1.”

Hello Nate Lynn call up week 1 https://t.co/FQJBX1AiSv— Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) August 31, 2026

“In each game of the regular and postseason, a Club may choose to elevate a maximum of two players from its Practice Squad to its Active/Inactive List without the player first terminating his Practice Squad Player Contract and executing an NFL Player Contract,” according to the NFL CBA via Over The Cap.

“Any player who is elevated to a Club’s Active/Inactive List for a regular season or postseason game pursuant to this Section 5 shall automatically revert to the Club’s Practice Squad at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the first business day following such game without being subject to waivers,” the NFL CBA reads via Over The Cap.

If Ossai is set to miss any time, the Jets could use Lynn either as a temporary elevation or they could use him as a direct replacement if he is placed on IR. That would create an open roster spot while he is out of commission.