Jets Warned to Avoid Rival’s $25.5 Million Potential Cap Casualty: Analyst

Debates have been made on social media about what is the missing piece on this New York Jets roster heading into 2024.

A popular take has been that the green and white need one more wide receiver. Jets analyst Rivka Boord doesn’t believe that New England Patriots wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster should be a target for the team if he becomes available this offseason.

“Some have speculated that if the Patriots cut ties with Smith-Schuster, the Jets could be in contention to pick him up. Not only do I not think this would be wise, but I highly doubt it will happen,” Boord explained for Jets X-Factor.

She explained that JuJu is a “predominantly” slot player and that the Jets are loaded with players in that category like Malachi Corley, Garrett Wilson, and Xavier Gipson.

However, the biggest red flag if Smith-Schuster became available is the fact that he would even become available in the first place. Boord highlighted the lack of depth and star power in the Patriots receiving corps and thus questioned why they would give up on a player that the Jets in theory would be interested in.

That would likely mean that JuJu “is washed up,” Boord explained. It seems like his body is breaking down, according to Boord, “I think the Jets should and will stay away.”

At This Point, Better to Ride It out With the Current Jets WR Crop

The reason an additional wide receiver would be necessary on the Jets roster is if you don’t believe in the current group.

Will Mike Williams bounce back from his torn ACL? How quickly will Malachi Corley make the transition to the NFL level? Is Allen Lazard going to be better in 2024? *Whispers it’ll be hard for him to be any worse*.

So many questions have led fans to find alternative solutions that could be available in free agency, on the trade market, or even the waiver wire in the middle of final roster cutdowns.

The Jets are only a few weeks away from the start of training camp. At this point, it would behoove the squad to see what they have in-house before exploring options outside of it.

We should learn the answers to those pressing questions pretty quickly. It should become obvious whether certain players are on good healing timelines, have a better attitude this season, or the development of youngsters is on the correct path.

They Say Patience Is a Virtue

Another reason the green and white should hold the freaking phone is that you want to save the bullets in your gun.

The Jets want to win the Super Bowl this year. You will have better and more up-to-date information on that mission a few months into the season rather than the summer.

In other words, if things are going swimmingly with what you have then the task is self-explained. However, if choppy waters arrive and some of those wideout questions remain mysteries you can strike while the iron is hot.

In the world there are winners and there are losers. The same balance exists in the NFL. By the time the NFL trade deadline arrives, there will be teams tanking and there will be teams that choose to improve ahead of a chase.

That could open up a unique path for the Jets to acquire a big-name player, perhaps even a wide receiver if the right opportunity presents itself in the middle of the season.