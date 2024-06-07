Insider Reveals Looming Garrett Wilson Contract Demands From Jets

The New York Jets can’t broach a contract extension with Garrett Wilson until next offseason. That doesn’t mean we can’t talk right now about what that could look like.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic admitted that Wilson hasn’t reached the level of Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson yet “but after a full year with [Aaron] Rodgers in 2024, he could be in the discussion as one of the five best wide receivers in the league. If that happens, he should command $30 million per year, or more. He might demand it.”

Recent Surge of Wide Receiver Contracts Have Completely Reset the Market

Wilson isn’t eligible to talk contract extension until his third season is complete after 2024. Although based on how the wide receiver market has evolved, he shouldn’t mind waiting.

Jefferson just became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a $35 million per year salary. Other receivers that have received new deals this offseason include DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins, and Nico Collins of the Houston Texans.

These receivers own the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 5, No. 8, and No. 9 spots among the highest paid at their position in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

Four receivers in the NFL currently have an annual salary of at least $30 million per season: Jefferson, both Browns, and Tyreek Hill.

In the not-so-distant future, several other wideouts should be receiving new deals. That list includes CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers.

The current market for wide receivers has already exploded in June of 2024 who knows what it’ll look like during the 2025 offseason. A betting man might wager that it’ll be even better a year from now.

The Last Piece to the Puzzle for Wilson

Wilson has reset the record books from a team standpoint. No receiver in Jets history had ever started their career with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

However, from a national media perspective, Wilson hasn’t rung the bell yet. In 2023 he ranked No. 22 in the NFL among pass catchers in receiving yardage (1,042), per ESPN.

It was even worse from a touchdown perspective with Wilson ranking No. 82 in that department.

Those low rankings in those key categories paired with poor quarterback play on the Jets have affected Wilson’s perception as one of the top wideouts in football.

It isn’t an indictment on Wilson, but rather his situation.

Rosenblatt noted he has had three different positional coaches in his three years, two different offensive systems, and a lack of a proper Robin to his Batman.

Excuse my Guatemalan but HOLY SHIT Garrett Wilson has dealt with an unreal amount of crap during his 2 years w/ the #Jets lol Despite all this BS, the #Jets still have one of the best young WRs in football. Just imagine what will happen when this young man is in ideal… pic.twitter.com/nhBb3bhpqN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 7, 2024

The missing infinity stone for Wilson to be widely recognized as a top-flight wideout is a superstar season.

A lot of catches, a lot of yards, and a lot of touchdowns. That should be a lot easier to achieve by catching passes from Rodgers in 2024.

Wilson is projected to have that type of year next season and if that comes to fruition he should be well in line to be handsomely rewarded with a fat extension.