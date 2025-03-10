$40 Million Justin Fields Jets Signing Sparks Star WR Trade Rumors

The New York Jets landed a big quarterback fish by signing Justin Fields to a two-year $40 million contract in free agency.

That addition has sparked rumors on social media of another big potential addition for the green and white.

“🔥🔥🔥,” New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave responded to a Bleacher Report graphic of Fields and Garrett Wilson being reunited on the Jets.

Fields was teammates with Olave and Wilson for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. Wilson and Olave were teammates for three seasons between 2019 and 2021.

“If I’m Darren Mougey, I would be on the phone with the Saints trying to trade for Chris Olave. Jets desperately need a #2 receiver and Olave would fit right in with his former Ohio State teammates Garrett Wilson and Justin Fields,” a Jets fan account posted on social media.

Jets fans also spammed under Olave’s social media post about the potential of him joining the green and white.

Olave Would Be a Fascinating Addition by the Jets

Olave, 24, entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Across his three seasons in the pros, Olave has appeared in 39 games and has made 28 starts. He has racked up 191 receptions for 2,565 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

When healthy, Olave has proven to be one of the best young wide receivers in football. The problem is staying healthy.

The former Ohio State product has dealt with multiple concussion issues and other injuries that has forced him to miss 12 games. The most recent concussion in 2024 required him to be strapped to a backboard and carted off the field. A very scary moment.

Olave has at least one more year left on his rookie contract. The Saints have a team option they must decide on by early May. If they accept it, Olave will be under team control for the next two seasons. However if they decline it, Olave will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Jets would have to figure out a trade with the Saints to acquire Olave.

Jets Wide Receiver Room Is Incredibly Shaky

Wilson is a WR1 for the Jets.

What the team lacks is a Robin to his Batman. The options in free agency are scarce. This isn’t a particularly good year at the top of the 2025 NFL draft for wideouts.

Trading for a player could be a creative path toward adding some star power to the receiving corps.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the Jets need to add another “one or two” receivers to the rotation this offseason.

“Malachi Corley is actually interesting in an offense with Justin Fields if they can figure out how to use him right. I don’t think you can go into the offseason saying for sure Malachi Corley is one of our surefire top four receivers. Don’t feel good about Xavier Gipson being one of those guys either,” Rosenblatt added on the “Flight Plan” podcast.

Rosenblatt still believes that the Jets will eventually add Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick. There are several teams interested in his services in free agency, Rosenblatt reported.