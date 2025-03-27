Jets Sign $5 Million WR for Justin Fields in Free Agency

Hi, Subscriber

The New York Jets have added another offensive weapon for starting quarterback Justin Fields in free agency.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that the Jets are signing veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $5 million.

Reynolds Has a Lot of Connective Tissue With the Jets

The former Texas A&M product originally entered the NFL as the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

He spent the entirety of his four-year rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Since then he has bounced around the league with stints on the Tennessee Titans (2021), Detroit Lions (2021-23), Denver Broncos (2024), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2024).

Reynolds crossed over with current Jets general manager Darren Mougey in Denver. He also spent time with current Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand with the Lions.

Across his eight seasons in the NFL he has appeared in 116 games and has made 55 starts. Reynolds during that time has racked up 233 receptions for 3,127 receiving yards and has scored 20 touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Is Still a Major Need for the Jets Heading Into the 2025 NFL Draft

Reynolds, 30, is the oldest player the Jets have signed in free agency under this new regime this offseason (h/t Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic). The veteran pass catcher is a legitimate NFL body that’ll be on the 53-man roster this season, but how much of an actual impact he will have is still very much to be determined.

Garrett Wilson is the straw that stirs the drink, but the rest of the room is just a collection of names.

Allen Lazard is on the roster for now, but that could change if the team is able to find a good enough replacement.

Tyler Johnson was a dart throw at a younger player who has upside and has flashed potential. Malachi Corley is a total unknown who didn’t show much of anything as a rookie and a new regime is taking over with no ties to him.

The only other wide receiver is Xavier Gipson a former undrafted free agent who has played sparingly during his brief tenure at the NFL level.

In other words that leaves much to be desired and may be one of the worst pass catching units in the entire NFL.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

