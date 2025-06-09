Jets Accused of ‘Felony’ After $40 Million Free Agency Steal: One of NFL’s ‘Best Moves’

The New York Jets were jokingly accused of pulling off a felony this offseason.

Gang Green signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report ranked it as the fifth-best move made by any NFL team this offseason.

“Why the Pittsburgh Steelers stubbornly refused to turn back to Fields last year, even when the team faltered late, is a mystery right up there with Stonehenge and those Easter Island heads. Fields has his flaws, but he’s also still just 26 years old and one of the NFL’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Getting even an average NFL starter for $20 million a season is a felony in 11 states,” Davenport wrote.

Not Everyone Gave the Jets Credit for the Fields Signing This Offseason

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette went off on the “ridiculous” contract the Jets gave to Fields in free agency during a guest appearance back on March 13 on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“[Aaron Rodgers] going to the [New York] Giants makes zero amount of sense unless their offer is ridiculous. Which New York teams tend to do which is what we saw with Justin Fields,” Dulac said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Justin Fields wanted to test the free agent market. I’m sure they [Pittsburgh] didn’t expect him [Fields] to get that kind of offer. Rich [Eisen], the guy won 10 games in three years in Chicago and played six games last year. That is not a quality body of work to get a $40 million dollar two-year deal, but that is what we see in free agency. That is what we see from teams like the Jets and the [Cleveland] Browns who make decisions like that,” Dulac explained to Eisen.

Multiple team insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, recently revealed that Fields was the No. 1 QB priority for the Steelers this offseason.

19 quarterbacks in the NFL make more money on a per-year basis than Fields, per Over The Cap. Objectively speaking, a $20 million annual salary for a starting quarterback is more of a bargain than an overpay.

Media Day Shows Fields in His New Jets Threads

Monday, June 9, was media day for the Jets and the rest of the NFL. Before the Jets complete phase three of the NFL offseason, the players posed for a series of photos and videos to record promotional material ahead of the 2025 campaign.

This week, the Jets will complete their three-day mandatory minicamp, and then the team will break for a 40-plus day getaway before training camp.

“the Green and White looks good on you, @justnfields 🙌,” the Jets posted on X previously Twitter.

the Green and White looks good on you, @justnfields 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EPhzgEz4Ka — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 9, 2025

The Jets also posted a 20-second video highlight clip of Fields throwing around a football and posing for stadium highlight clips.

Fields will make his Jets debut in the regular season against his former team, the Steelers, in Week 1 on Sunday, September 7. You couldn’t write a better script.