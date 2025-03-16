Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Insider Slams Jets for ‘Ridiculous’ $40 Million Justin Fields Deal

  • 10 Shares
  • Updated
Justin Fields, Steelers
Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields warming up ahead of an NFL game.

The New York Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal for $40 million.

That raised a lot of eyebrows but none more so than of Gerry Dulac who covers the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Post-Gazette.

“[Aaron Rodgers] going to the [New York] Giants makes zero amount of sense unless their offer is ridiculous. Which New York teams tend to do which is what we saw with Justin Fields,” Dulac said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Justin Fields wanted to test the free agent market. I’m sure they [Pittsburgh] didn’t expect him [Fields] to get that kind of offer. Rich [Eisen], the guy won 10 games in three years in Chicago and played six games last year. That is not a quality body of work to get a $40 million dollar two-year deal, but that is what we see in free agency. That is what we see from teams like the Jets and the [Cleveland] Browns who make decisions like that,” Dulac explained to Eisen.

The Jets Insult Doesn’t Hit Home, Feels Like Sour Grapes

Pittsburgh team president Art Rooney II said in late January that his preference would be to bring back one of their quarterbacks from the 2024 season.

Before free agency, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Steelers preferred to bring back Fields over Russell Wilson.

The feeling wasn’t mutual.

After Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start they decided to yank the starting job away from him and give it to Wilson last season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed after the season that the Steelers’ decision to bench Fields in the middle of the year weighed on him during his free agent decision.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dulac later admitted that the Steelers’ “best plan of attack” at the quarterback position would have been re-signing Fields this offseason.

“If it came down to Justin Fields or Russell Wilson I think [Arthur Smith] and a few other offensive coaches would have preferred Fields for a number of reasons. He’s only 26, we know Rodgers is going to be 42, his mobility, his speed, they saw that he did win four of those six starts to begin the season,” Dulac said.

Fields’ Contract Is the Opposite of Ridiculous

The new two-year $40 million contract that Fields signed is super reasonable not ridiculous. Fields’ $20 million annual salary places him No. 16 among the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

Fields was widely considered the second best quarterback that was available in free agency only behind Sam Darnold.

Did Fields get more money than what was expected? Yes.

The projections by Pro Football Focus predicted that Fields would sign a one-year deal for $11 million. Instead he got a multiyear deal for double the money.

In free agency every player gets more money, especially quarterbacks. Despite that headline, Fields is firmly planted in the middle of the league in quarterback salary. Nothing cost prohibitive in any way.

The Steelers wanted Fields but he didn’t want them after being benched last year. Now he leaves to a new destination and the critics from the Steelers poke fun at his contract and body of work.

Yet in the same conversation Dulac hyped his youthfulness, upside, and what he could have looked like in a Steelers uniform in 2025.

Sounds like sour grapes.

NFL Insider Albert Breer revealed that the Steelers are “all in” on Rodgers but the problem is he isn’t all in on them. Rodgers’ preferred destination is the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Vikings don’t want him, NFL Insider Mike Silver said it’s possible that Rodgers rejects the offers from the Giants and the Steelers instead opting for retirement.

The jokes are being shot over at the Jets about their QB situation but the Steelers are the ones who could be left without a quarterback when free agency ends.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Steelers Insider Slams Jets for ‘Ridiculous’ $40 Million Justin Fields Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x