Justin Fields Delivers Great News to Jets Hours Ahead of Free Agency

Justin Fields, Steelers
Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields reacting after an NFL game.

Justin Fields is going to test the free agent market.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media that Fields “has been talking with the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, but needs to understand more about the [New York] Jets situation and offer that can’t come until after noon today.”

At noon on Monday, March 10 is the beginning of the legal tampering period.

“From Monday-Wednesday, teams are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who can become unrestricted free agents,” Jets contributor Randy Lange explained.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said if Fields reaches the open market he believes the Jets chances of signing Fields “go up.”

Steelers Appear to Be Doing an Odd Free Agent Strategy

NFL Insider Dianna Russini revealed that the Steelers “are expected to make an offer” to free agent quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Steelers are also flirting with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in free agency.

“Steelers continue talking to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but…Aaron Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option in Pittsburgh” Schefter revealed on X previously Twitter. “Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union. The idea of Rodgers playing for Mike Tomlin is in play.”

Rosenblatt attempted to explain Pittsburgh’s strategy at the quarterback position.

“The Steelers seem to be doing everything in their power to either pressure Justin Fields into a decision (by leaking interest in Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers) or making it more clear they don’t actually value him,” Rosenblatt said on social media. “Would think that all helps the Jets — who will get a chance to make their pitch to him after noon today and have prioritized him as a target.”

More on Fields and Jets Potential Connection

NFL Insider Josina Anderson revealed that the Jets are “expected” to make a contract offer to Fields in free agency.

The expectation from experts is it’ll likely be a one-year deal in the Sam Darnold contract range from last offseason. He signed a one-year deal for $10 million with the Minnesota Vikings.

However ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on his “Flight Deck” podcast that it could also be in the range of a two-year deal for $20 million.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

