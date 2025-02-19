Jets Have Mutual Interest With $11 Million Projected QB: Insider

Free agency rumors are beginning to heat up.

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields have mutual interest, according to ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

On the Monday, February 17 episode of SportsCenter Fowler shared a Jets-centric update on Fields.

“The New York Jets are a sleeper option here. They could have some interest and they like the idea of a dual-threat quarterback. He is younger. I’m told Fields has looked at that roster [and] sees some intrigue there too. They have some good young pieces, like Garrett Wilson, and a good defense,” Fowler said.

PFF projects Fields to land a one-year deal in free agency for $11 million with all of it coming guaranteed. That $11 million annual salary would place Fields No. 17 among the highest-paid quarterbacks in football, per Over The Cap.

There Is a Lot of Connective Tissue for a Potential Pairing

Fields was college teammates with Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson at Ohio State.

Wilson arrived as a freshman in 2019. Fields joined him that same year as a transfer from Georgia.

During their two seasons together, they put up monster numbers.

Wilson racked up 73 receptions for 1,155 receiving yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 22 games with Fields. Fields over those two years with Wilson had 63 passing touchdowns, threw for 5,373 passing yards, and completed 68.7% of his passes.

Already having that chemistry with the Jets’ No. 1 wide receiver would be a nice perk. Especially considering all of the issues Wilson had with Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

Fields and Jets Seem to Be a Good Match on Paper

“Justin Fields is going to be a pretty hot name. Outside of Sam Darnold as the top free-agent quarterback, Fields could make a strong argument for No. 2,” Fowler said. “He wants a clean runway to start a full season. [Fields] didn’t get that last year. He would like to be the guy wherever he goes.”

Last season, Fields started the year as the guy with Russell Wilson hurt. In those first six contests, Fields had a 4-2 record and showed a different version of himself.

The first three years of Fields’ career with the Chicago Bears were mired by turnovers. Fields had at least nine interceptions in each of those seasons. In addition to those picks (30), he also had fumbling issues (38).

However, with the Steelers, Fields only had one interception albeit in a limited sample size.

The Jets need a starting quarterback for at least 2025. Fields needs a team to help showcase his talents.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Jets as the No. 1 team this offseason to help a quarterback “looking to revive ” their NFL career.

“One of these lesser-heralded guys could be in the perfect place at the perfect time,” Gagnon said.