Reported Justin Jefferson Sighting Near Jets Facility Sparks Speculation

Are you saying there’s a chance for the New York Jets to make another splash?

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson was “spotted in Florham Park, NJ, over the weekend” according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. He noted on social media that Florham Park, where Jefferson was spotted, “is where the Jets facility is located.”

He followed up his sourced info with his own opinion on the situation saying, “It’s possible MIN could trade him if they can’t come to terms on a new deal.”

Jefferson Is Seeking a New Contract Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on social media that Jefferson “has been in talks” about a potential contract extension with the Vikings. However in the meantime, he, “was not spotted at the team’s training facility today for the start of organized team activities,” according to Schefter.

Jefferson, 24, just completed his fourth professional season. The former LSU product originally entered the league as the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Jefferson has rewritten the record books with his production in the NFL. He has racked up 392 receptions for 5,899 receiving yards and has scored 31 total touchdowns.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. Jefferson is owed $19.7 million in cash which represents 7.73% of the Vikings’ cap.

Top Reactions to the Jefferson – Jets Rumors

Jets Media on X previously Twitter revealed that “The Vikings Owner is located in New Jersey. This sounds like Justin Jefferson is meeting with the Vikings to lock down a long-term deal. This has nothing to do with the Jets … IMO [in my opinion].”

The Vikings Owner is located in New Jersey This sounds like Justin Jefferson is meeting with the Vikings to lock down a long term deal This has nothing to do with the #Jets … IMO https://t.co/jgmzGt6ZTS — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) May 20, 2024

The Owner of the Vikings, Zygi Wilf, has lived in New Jersey for several decades. According to Realtor dot com, he had a custom mansion built in 1990.

“It’s situated about 25 miles west of Manhattan in a sedate suburban area. Designed for entertaining, the 13,484-square-foot residence’s luxury details include crown moldings; high, coffered ceilings; and oversized windows,” Kellie Speed wrote for Realtor dot com.

In 2023 he put his mansion on the market for $3.25 million.

Any potential trade of Jefferson would have to include a brand new contract extension. What could that look like?

“Let’s work with three years. And let’s assume that the first three years of the four-year contract will be fully guaranteed. With $19.743 million in hand for 2024, a four-year, $121.743 million deal gets Jefferson to $34 million per year in new money (matching Bosa) and $30.43 million in total value at signing,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained back in April. “That would blow the receiver market out of the water, since the best deals are currently below $24 million per year in total value at signing. But, again, Jefferson transcends all positions but quarterback. Adofo-Mensah said so. So a true $30 million in actual value at signing seems fair and appropriate.”

In addition to that historic pile of money, the Jets would also have to satisfy the Vikings with a pile of trade assets.

This could require a blockbuster haul, but if the Jets feel like this is truly a Super Bowl or bust season perhaps they’d be willing to pull the trigger.