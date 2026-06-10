Jets Kick Tires on Ex-Browns WR with Workout: Report

The New York Jets continue to tinker with the roster.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared that the Jets hosted former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Kaden Davis for a workout on Wednesday, June 10.

Garafolo revealed that Davis “just wrapped his UFL season as a member of the Houston Gamblers.”

Davis, 27, will turn 28 during the 2026 season. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Categorizing Davis as a journeyman during his football career would be an understatement. Over the last four years, he has suited up for four NFL teams, including two stints with the Denver Broncos.

In 2023, Davis was involved with the USFL (United States Football League) as a member of the Michigan Panthers.

At the NFL level, Davis has appeared in three career games, all of which were with the Browns. He has participated in 16 offensive snaps and 34 special teams snaps.

Diving Into Davis’ Football History

Most recently, Davis was in the UFL.

He appeared in five games on offense, catching four receptions for 32 receiving yards. Davis also appeared in five games on special teams. He had 10 kick returns for 275 return yards, and he averaged 27.5 yards per return.

Head coach Aaron Glenn talked about the process of adding players to the roster that will increase the competition level. He wasn’t directly talking about Davis, but he fits the bill.

A Young Player Continues to Turn Heads

Someone continues to buzz at OTAs.

Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been making plays throughout the spring. The official Jets’ X account posted a video of Geno Smith finding AD Mitchell for a touchdown strike in a red zone drill.

It seems like he is finally getting his sea legs under him.

Things didn’t go according to plan with his original team, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts had high hopes when they invested the No. 52 overall pick in the second round in Mitchell back in 2024.

For a variety of reasons, things didn’t work out with the Colts. He appeared in 25 games and made eight starts. With those opportunities, he was targeted 71 times and caught 32 receptions for 464 receiving yards, but he failed to score a touchdown.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, he was a part of the blockbuster Sauce Gardner trade between the Jets and Colts.

He played for the Jets for the second half of the 2025 season. During that stretch, he appeared in eight games and made four starts. With those opportunities, he was targeted 58 times and caught 24 receptions for 301 receiving yards, and he scored two touchdowns.

Mitchell struggled initially upon his arrival with some drop issues, but he fixed those as he got more games under his belt with the Jets. Now this offseason, he seems to be building serious chemistry with Smith.

Garrett Wilson has been begging for a Robin to his Batman since he entered the league in 2022. Mitchell could be the unlikely solution to that problem in 2026. He also offers a different element from Wilson with his ability to take the top off of a defense.