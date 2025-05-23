Jets Linked to 6-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent, Pushed to Sign Him

The New York Jets desperately need a WR2 to pair with Garrett Wilson.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network listed the Jets as one of the teams that should sign six-time Pro Bowl pass catcher Keenan Allen.

“The New York Jets are resetting the culture under first-year general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. Allen would be a terrific fit to help establish a new mentality in a previously toxic locker room. If Allen is willing to play for a non-Super Bowl contender in 2025, the Jets would make a ton of sense,” Melo explained.

“They lack pass-catching depth behind Garrett Wilson. Allen Lazard is still present, but could end up following Aaron Rodgers to his next destination. Josh Reynolds was a low-cost addition in free agency, and the Jets didn’t draft a receiver until the fourth round when they selected Arian Smith. Starting quarterback Justin Fields would appreciate Allen’s route-running reliability,” Melo added.

Allen Has Been Massively Productive

Melo called Allen “arguably the top remaining pass-catcher” left in free agency.

Allen, 33, played for the Chicago Bears this past season. He led the team in touchdown receptions (seven) and finished with 70 catches for 744 receiving yards.

The former California product has played in the NFL for 12 years. Allen provides a nice floor as a veteran.

In 11 of his 12 seasons, Allen has finished with at least 725 receiving yards. The only year he didn’t achieve that (2016), Allen only appeared in one game because of a torn ACL. In seven of the last eight seasons, Allen has finished with at least six touchdown receptions.

“The numbers were incredibly productive, proving he’s still capable enough to defeat coverage,” Melo said. “The six-time Pro Bowler possesses enough leftover juice to make a positive impact on an offense in 2025.”

The Jets Could Land Allen for a Discount

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Allen to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. Allen was in the last year of his $80 million contract.

He became a free agent this offseason after his original deal expired.

Spotrac’s calculated market value projected Allen to land a two-year $22.1 million contract this offseason in free agency.

Pro Football Focus projected him to get an even richer deal at a two-year, $25 million evaluation with $13 million guaranteed.

Those projections came pre-free agency in March. Now, at the end of May post-draft, Allen isn’t expected to command that type of salary.

A more realistic asking price would be a one-year deal with minimal guarantees, but with the upside to get more through incentives. Something like a one-year $5 million contract with upside for $10 million could get the job done.

The risk with a potential Allen signing is durability concerns.

Allen hasn’t played a full season since 2019. However, he has played in at least 13 games in seven of the last eight years. So he might not show up for all of them, but Allen will be there for most of them.

As long as Allen checks everything medically, he is a worthwhile gamble for the Jets at this stage of the offseason.

On the surface, Allen doesn’t seem to fit the new look Jets. He is 33 years old. According to the Jets’ roster sheet, they only have three players on the team who are 30 or older.

“Listen, do we want younger players? Absolutely. It’s a young man’s game, but we want players that can help us win. So if those players happen to be 30 years old, we get those players,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained. “It just so happened that we got younger while we got players who can help us win.”

A lot of people have cracked jokes that #Jets HC Aaron Glenn hates old people with there being only 3 players on roster who are 30 or older [per team website]. However AG told ESPN's Rich Cimini that he is open to adding the right veteran of the older variety: 👴🏽 'Listen do we…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sounds like the door is open for the Jets to add the right veteran this offseason.