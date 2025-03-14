Jets $2.5 Million Signing of Ex-All-Pro in Free Agency Earns Rave Reviews

The New York Jets have brought back a key piece to the squad.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the Jets are re-signing running back and return specialist Kene Nwangwu on a one-year deal for $2.5 million.

The #Jets are re-signing RB/KR Kene Nwangwu to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, per me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/NQfEC2vkpe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nwangwu was named a second-team All-Pro as a returner in 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jets Re-Signing of Nwangwu Creates Buzz on Social Media

Play

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Nwangwu “looked really good before suffering a season ending injury last year.”

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso said, “KR1” in response to the news.

NFL analyst Will Parkinson called it a “good move” on X previously Twitter.

The Jets signed him to the practice squad on September 9, 2024. However they didn’t give him a chance on the active roster until December.

In Nwangwu’s Jets debut he took a kickoff 99-yards to the house for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

Nwangwu’s impact was great but short-lived. He only appeared in two games with the Jets before breaking his hand and being ruled out for the season.

Kene Nwangwu broke his hand and is out for the season. The Jets RB has emerged as a returner lately. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 13, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nwangwu had three returns for 157 yards, one of those being the 99-yard touchdown return. He averaged 52.3 yards per return last season albeit with a limited sample size.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.