The rumors are heating up about where the New York Jets could go with their inevitable 2027 head coaching search.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained the path that could lead to Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on the latest episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast.

“The name I would watch for is KOC, Kevin O’Connell. I was just talking to a couple of people in the league today, and they said they could see [Darren] Mougey giving up a high draft pick for Kevin O’Connell. They went to college together; they have maintained a relationship. If something falls apart there in Minnesota, if they collapse down the stretch, or if they decide that they want to elevate [Brian] Flores instead of losing him to another team, maybe they make that move,” Cimini said.

“I was told Mougey even in meetings like offseason and preseason has spoken, internal meetings with the Jets has spoken highly of O’Connell has mentioned him in meetings and so I wouldn’t totally dismiss that. I mean, he would come in, they would get along great, they have a history, he is an offensive-minded coach with coaching experience. Now, he has made a couple of questionable quarterback decisions in Minnesota. I don’t know how much of that is him or the GM or the previous GM, but I think it’s a name to watch for; let me put that out there,” Cimini added.

What Specifically Could the Compensation Look Like?

What is a high pick? The Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and a second-round draft choice.

If you look historically at high-level NFL coaches that have been traded, typically, the packages have included a first-round pick.

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman said he “could see it” regarding a potential O’Connell Jets-Vikings trade this offseason.

“I just want to know what the compensation for that would be, but anyone who thinks KOC wouldn’t be worth like the Dallas [Cowboys] first-round pick, he absolutely would be. This team right now is so bereft of coaching. If they just had decent coaching, they have at least three more wins, and with the state of the AFC, I mean, look at the 7th seed right now,” Asman said.

“Look at the team in shambles: Pats without [Drake] Maye, Houston is having a down year, the Ravens having a down year; if the Jets just had decent coaching this year, they would be in the hunt. We’d be having a fun, competitive season, so to me it’s worth it. I’m not trading three first-round picks for any coach BT [Brandon Tierney], but I’m willing to listen for one and then let that guy pick his quarterback with the other two first-round picks that I have at my disposal. That’s how you build a team; that’s how you get your franchise back on track,” Asman emphatically stated.

Jets Need to Be Creative

Let’s get real here. The Jets have screwed things up for a long time. They haven’t made the playoffs in 15 years, and that drought is about to extend to 16 years this season.

I’m sure the thought of giving up one of your precious first-round picks for a head coach when you can just hire anyone available for money is hard for some people to comprehend. However, the Jets need to think outside the box.

A first-round pick is cool and can be anything: a superstar, an average player, or heck, even a bust. For someone like O’Connell, you know exactly who he is. The resume speaks for itself:

Coach of the Year

Super Bowl champion

50-27 overall record

Three winning seasons (his Vikings are 7-2 and are destined for a fourth such season)

Sometimes you have to risk it for the biscuit. This is a biscuit worth risking it for.