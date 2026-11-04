Insider Sparks Jets Vikings Coach Trade Rumors

The New York Jets appear destined to make a head-coaching change in the near future. ESPN’s Rich Cimini doesn’t believe it’ll happen during the season, but he admitted on the “Jets Collective” podcast that he doesn’t see a path anymore for Glenn to keep his gig.

A fan on social media posted a fill-in-the-blank: “The next head coach of the @nyjets will be _______.”

NFL information broker Benjamin Allbright responded, “KOC via trade.”

Allbright was referencing Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. Those comments sparked a frenzied reaction on social media.

“A KOC trade makes a lot of sense actually,” a social media user responded.

“Here is an episode, do Vikings trade KOC and promote Flores? Ben is plugged in,” another person reacted.

“Brian Flores could walk out the door in 2027 if not hired as the Minnesota Vikings Head Coach. The New York Jets own 3 picks projected in the Top 10 in the 2027 NFL Draft and Kevin O’Connell spent time there from 2009-2011 as a quarterback. Interesting topic of conversation,” VNS Media posted.

Plenty of O’Connell Jets Connections Are There if You Look

O’Connell had a brief career in the NFL as a quarterback. Across his four years in the NFL, three of them came with the Jets.

Before he entered the league as a player, O’Connell spent five years at San Diego State. Three of those seasons he crossed over with Jets general manager Darren Mougey, who was also a quarterback for the Aztecs.

Before the 2026 season, O’Connell showered Jets GM Mougey with praise.

“I know there’s not a day Darren shows up to work that he doesn’t feel prepared — and I think that’s proving to be the case,” O’Connell said on a Zoom call ahead of golfing in the American Century Championship via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He’s not afraid to make difficult decisions, and I think that’s because it’s in alignment with the process that he has. He’s attempting to execute a vision that he has for that organization. As a former Jet, it’s always good to see the organization in good hands.”

Checks off Multiple Boxes

Would Minnesota consider trading away O’Connell? Before his most recent contract extension, Insider Jay Glazer of NFL on Fox said multiple teams were considering a potential trade pursuit of the talented offensive coach.

Maybe they could consider it again a few years later. If they do, the Jets should strongly consider pulling the trigger.

O’Connell is an offensive-minded head coach. The Jets have only hired one of those types in Woody Johnson’s 26 years of ownership (Adam Gase).

Also, O’Connell is a proven winner. He is in his fifth season as the Vikings’ head coach. He owns a 49-26 overall record. O’Connell has finished with a winning record in three of those four seasons:

13-4 (2022)

14-3 (2024)

9-8 (2025)

This season, Minnesota is 6-1, so they’re well on their way to another winning season.

Offensive guy? Check. Proven winner? Double check.

O’Connell signed a multi-year extension in January of 2025, so if the Jets want him, they’d have to give up draft compensation. With how often the Jets have screwed up the hiring process, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to trade for a proven commodity if that is what it takes to get it right.