Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s Comments About Jets Spark Rumors

An interesting future New York Jets seed has been planted.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell couldn’t stop praising Jets general manager Darren Mougey for his work this offseason via multiple texts.

“Most of the time I was complimenting him on whether it was a great draft they had, or how they handled some of their internal situations there — getting their running back (Breece Hall re-signed),” O’Connell said on a Zoom call ahead of golfing in the American Century Championship via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

“I just think the plan that he’s had has been really well thought-out. It’s one thing — a lot of teams put the time and the energy in to have as much good planning as you can —, but it’s about the execution of those plans. The way Darren has gone about it doesn’t surprise me,” O’Connell added via Dunleavy.

“I know there’s not a day Darren shows up to work that he doesn’t feel prepared — and I think that’s proving to be the case,” O’Connell explained via Dunleavy. “He’s not afraid to make difficult decisions, and I think that’s because it’s in alignment with the process that he has. He’s attempting to execute a vision that he has for that organization. As a former Jet, it’s always good to see the organization in good hands — and they certainly are with Darren and A.G. (head coach Aaron Glenn).”

Something to File Away for the Future

For now, these were simply nice pleasantries. O’Connell is the head coach of the Vikings. Aaron Glenn is the head coach of the Jets.

However, this could be something to look back on a year from now.

O’Connell and Mougey are former football teammates at San Diego State. If things continue to spiral in Minnesota after the firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and things go poorly for Glenn, this could be a future reunion to watch.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker revealed the top six NFL head coaches who are on the hot seat. The first name he mentioned was Glenn.

The pressure is on to win in 2026 or else. That, or else, could include a potential homecoming for former Jets quarterback turned head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Top Social Media Reactions Stirring the Rumor Mill

After this news popped, social media did its thing.

“KOC MOUGEY REGIME INCOMING,” Frankie V of uSTADIUM posted.

KOC MOUGEY REGIME INCOMING https://t.co/ebIKgwBfg0 — Frankie V (@FrankieVitz) July 3, 2026

ESPN New York radio host Jake Asman shared a prediction from earlier this offseason when he said, “Calling it now. Darren Mougey hires his college roommate, Kevin O’Connell, as the next Jets head coach one year from now.”

O’Connell signed an extension in 2025 that’ll keep him with the Vikings through the 2029 season. In other words, the Jets would likely have to strike a trade to land O’Connell next offseason. Or the Vikings could have a bad season and opt to fire O’Connell, which seems unlikely considering his track record. Then the Jets could simply sign him.

Across his four years as head coach, O’Connell has compiled a 43-25 record and has qualified for the playoffs twice. In three of his four seasons, he has had a winning record. In two of those four seasons, he has won at least 13 regular-season games.

For context, the Jets have never won more than 12 games in a single regular season.