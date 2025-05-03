22-Year-Old Jets Defender Receives Great News, Crowned Big Winner

New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III received some great news.

Across the three days of the 2025 NFL draft, 30 defensive tackles heard their names called. However, the Jets didn’t pick a single one despite it being one of the biggest positions of need from the outside looking in.

“Another winner [from the Jets’ results in April’s draft], Leonard Taylor III, and you’re thinking, why would I pick a bottom of the roster guy? The Jets did not draft [a defensive tackle] despite what I feel is a need there. They signed three low-cost free agents, none of whom really are that impressive on paper. So a guy like Leonard Taylor III, who flashed a little bit last year as an undrafted rookie really has a great opportunity to compete and perhaps win a starting job,” Cimini said on the “Flight Deck” podcast.

If Taylor Can’t Seize the Day Now, When Will He Ever?

During free agency, the Jets went dumpster diving to fill some holes at defensive tackle.

It was bargain bin shopping at its finest.

“[The Jets] will rely on a trio of low-cost veteran additions to man the spot next to Quinnen Williams. It’s a risky move for a team that struggled against the run last season. New York hopes to squeeze some production out of Derrick Nnadi, Byron Cowart, and Jay Tufele. Maybe second-year DT Leonard Taylor III can make a giant leap,” Cimini speculated.

Cowart (one-year $1.3 million with only $167,500 guaranteed), Nnadi (one-year $1.4 million with only $417,500 guaranteed), and Tufele ($1.1 million with no guaranteed money).

Until proven otherwise, these are nothing more than warm bodies. The path for Taylor is clearer than it has ever been. If he shows the potential he did last season, he could be a major contributor at worst and, perhaps at best, could start next to Williams on the D-Line.

There are no excuses, it’s now or never for Taylor.

Taylor’s Had a Unique Path to the NFL

Taylor, 22, entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic graded Taylor as a fourth to fifth-round pick in last year’s draft.

“A five-star recruit, Taylor was the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 3 recruit in Florida (behind JC Latham and Dallas Turner). He was

the No. 11 recruit nationally,” Brugler revealed in “The Beast.”

Taylor had buzz as a potential future first-round pick. Latham and Turner, the only recruits rated higher than him in Florida, both ended up being first-round draft choices.

“Overall, Taylor doesn’t lack for talent, but the raw physical tools aren’t enough and won’t deliver consistent on-field production until he develops a more disciplined approach. While there is untapped potential there, it will require a patient coaching staff and complete buy-in from the player for him to work his way into an NFL rotation,” Brugler explained. ” Sky-high missed tackle rate and leaves production on the field.”

Taylor, during his rookie season, appeared in 14 games. He played 28% of the defensive snaps. With those opportunities, Taylor finished with 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, 24 total tackles, and a pass deflection.

Taylor has two years remaining on his $2.8 million rookie contract.