Jets Add Ex-Rams & Steelers D-Linemen, Three Rookies in Roster Shake-Up

The New York Jets will have several players in new roles come Week 3 against the Detroit Lions following a slew of moves, including adding veteran defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk and Jack Heflin to their practice squad and 53-man rosters, respectively.

Additionally, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello, wide receiver Malik McClain joins the 53-man roster, while linebacker Jaden Keller and tight end Cody Hardy join the practice squad.

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted, Heflin and McClain were on the Jets’ practice squad.

Of that group, Loudermilk is the only former draft pick. He was a fifth-round selection, taken 156th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-foot-7 lineman has 63 total tackles and 1.0 sack with 6 pass deflections in his career.

He has started seven of the 60 games that he has played in as a pro. Loudermilk has also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Heflin is a former undrafted free agent who first broke through with the Green Bay Packers.

A 6-foot-3 interior lineman, he has 3 total tackles in seven career games across five seasons split between four teams: the Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants.

Heflin joins linebacker Troy Reeder as 53-man roster singings on the day, underscoring the Jets’ current injury situation.

Jets Add Malik McClain to 53-Man Roster

The Jets’ moves in the trenches come amid their placing David Onyemata on injured reserve, along with linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball and wide receiver Arian Smith.

Sun Devil Athletics called McClain a “versatile and reliable playmaker for the Arizona State Sun Devils, contributing both as a receiver and in special teams” following hs redshirt senior season in 2025.

That versatility is valuable for a team looking for back-end-of-the-roster options.

The injury to McCrary-Ball opened up a spot on the 53-man roster for Reeder. That opened a practice squad slot back up for Keller, who spent the preseason with the Jets.

“Keller was a three-star safety prospect as a high school recruit and headed to Virginia Tech in 2021,” Gang Green Nation’s Bent Double wrote in July. “Keller played in an off-ball role with the Hokies, often covering a receiver in the slot or out wide.

“He primarily played as the will linebacker but did practice for a potential mike role as well.”

Hardy is 6-foot-5 and 271 pounds. The belief being is that he must earn his keep as a blocker and special teams contributor. The Jets are not expected to have Mason Taylor in Week 3.